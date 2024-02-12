Residents said that two people had been camping out in the stairwell of council flats in Whitehawk for weeks.

They said that the pair lit candles under hanging clothes and had been urinating and spitting in the ninth-floor stairwell of Kestrel Court.

The pair have now been moved on and Sussex Police said that no drugs were found after a search.

One resident complained that they had refused to move to make room for her to manoeuvre a child’s buggy around them.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report about concerns over drug use at Kestrel Court, Whitehawk, in the early hours of Friday 9 February.

“Officers attended and completed a search but no drugs were found.

“We are liaising with partner agencies including Brighton and Hove City Council to address residents’ concerns and continue to ask residents to report any incidents and concerns to us.”

The chair of the council’s housing committee, Councillor Gill Williams, said: “The two people who were rough sleeping in Kestrel Court left the building when our staff asked them to.

“The area has now been cleared and cleaned.

“We believe the couple were able to get into the building because of a problem with the main entry door.

“This problem has now been fixed.

“Our street outreach service always engages with homeless people as soon as it can to offer them support in finding somewhere to live and we endeavour to assist those in need wherever possible.”