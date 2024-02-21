Soho House is asking for stricter conditions on its licence around drugs and opening hours after a police review.

The exclusive members-only club wants to add conditions to require it to keep any drugs seized in a locked box, to have a standalone illegal substances and search policy, to regularly check the toilets and to identify intoxicted or drugged customers and help them.

Another condition requires it to adhere to its opening hours.

The licence was granted in March 2022. It’s not clear what prompted the review, but Sussex Police say there are no live criminal investigations linked to the venue.

However, the council said it had inadvertently opened in breach of its licensed hours over New Year’s Eve, as had several Brighton venues.

A spokeswoman for Soho House said: “Through our continued partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council, we agree with the suggested variations to our licence, especially those in support of the city’s continued efforts to combat illegal drug use.

“Soho House has always had a zero-tolerance drugs policy that all members, guests and employees must adhere to, and these variations make our existing comprehensive drugs and illegal substance policy even more robust.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police’s licensing team work closely with venues in the city to ensure their licensing objectives are upheld.

“Following a recent review of the licence conditions at Soho House by Sussex Police’s licensing team, additional voluntary conditions have been applied for by the premises licence holder.

“There are no live criminal investigations linked to the venue.”

The chair of the council’s licensing committee Councillor Emma Daniel said: “As New Year’s Eve fell on a Sunday, some licensed premises including Soho House forgot to apply for a temporary event notice.

“Having looked into the situation, we believe that in this instance it was an oversight rather than an attempt to circumvent the law.

“We’re working with Soho House and the police in order to promote licensing objectives.”