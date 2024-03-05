Plans to replace Brighton Youth Centre with a new five-storey building have been withdrawn and resubmitted.

Brighton Youth Centre says that it has had to tweak designs due to a tight timeline for the replacement building.

The council’s Planning Committee had deferred their decision on the plans until March to enable committee members to visit the site.

Mike Roe, chief executive at BYC, said: “We have withdrawn the application and submitted a new one with a tweaked design but same facilities.

“We have a tight timeline to build due to the funding we have received and the new design allows us to do this whilst responding to suggestions on the old design.

“The new building will be complete around June 2025 in the meantime we will operate from temporary premises although we are still searching for a space for our skatepark.”

Original designs had space for a new skate park and gym space, theatre facilities with a stage, private rooms for mental health facilities and general community space within the £6.2 million new building.

The new application is in the process of being validated by the council and will then reopen to public consultation before being discussed by Planning Committee members.