Brighton & Hove Albion playing their first ever knockout European tie learnt a harsh lesson at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Seagulls failed to cope with the industry and strength of Romelu Lakaku who forced Jason Steele into a flying save in the first few minutes.

Leandro Parades split Albion’s defence on 12 minutes and sent Paulo Dybala through one on one with Steele who he rounded and scored the goal standing after a VAR check for offside.

Albion had chances most notably through Danny Welbeck who’s header from a Simon Adringa cross hit the outstretched leg of Roma keeper Mila Sviler.

Albion had another chance when an Adringa shot deflected off Ginaluca Mancini and hit the post- but it was a mistake by Lewis Dunk who mis- controlled and allowed in Lukaku with just Steele to beat to make it 2-0.

The Seagulls had half chances to get back in at the start of the second half with Adringa , Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey all going close but Albion were undone by a corner on 69 minutes as El Shaarway headed across goal and Mancini prodded the ball home and goal checked by VAR for offside and awarded.

A crest fallen Albion then allowed El Shaarawy more time on the ball he found Bryan Christante who made it 4-0.

Albion had another couple of half chances though Dunk and Adringa but were unable to get vital away goal and will need a miracle at the Amex next Thursday 14th March – Albion literally have Mount Etna to climb

To give the result some scope 24 years ago today the Seagulls drew 0-0 at Hartlepool in League 2

Albion take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday at 2pm