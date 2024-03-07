Brighton and Hove Albion playing their first ever knockout European tie and learnt a harsh lesson at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Seagulls failed to cope with the industry and strength of Romelu Lukaku who forced Jason Steele into a flying save in the first few minutes.

Leandro Paredes split Albion’s defence on 12 minutes and sent Paulo Dybala through one on one with Steele who he rounded to score. The goal stood after a VAR check for offside.

Albion had chances, most notably through Danny Welbeck whose header from a Simon Adingra cross hit the outstretched leg of Roma keeper Mile Svilar.

Albion had another chance when a shot from Adingra deflected off Gianluca Mancini and hit the post.

But it was a mistake by Lewis Dunk who mis-controlled that allowed in Lukaku with just Steele to beat to make it 2-0.

The Seagulls had half chances to get back in at the start of the second half with Adingra, Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey all going close.

But Albion were undone by a corner on 69 minutes as Stephan El Shaarawy headed across the goal and Mancini prodded the ball home. Again, the goal was subject to a VAR check for offside before being awarded.

A crestfallen Albion then allowed El Shaarawy more time on the ball. He found Bryan Cristante who made it 4-0.

Brighton had another couple of half chances though Dunk and Adingra but were unable to score a vital away goal and will need a miracle at the Amex next Thursday (14 March). Albion have Mount Etna to climb.

To give the result some context, 24 years ago today the Seagulls drew 0-0 at Hartlepool in League 2.

Next, Albion are due to host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (10 March) at 2pm.