A Brighton bar has been forced to close because it owed money to a supplier which petitioned the High Court along with other creditors.

The court granted a winding up order to close the Rum Kitchen, with the official documents naming the bar group’s parent company Icarus Leisure Soho Limited.

The Caribbean-themed business had a small chain of restaurants and bars including its premises in Black Lion Street, Brighton, formerly Jamie’s Italian restaurant.

The Rum Kitchen’s website said that all its premises were closed and the company’s website has been shut down.

According to The Gazette, the official public record, a petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday 15 February and the winding up order was granted on Wednesday 10 April.

The petitioner was the Kent wholesaler Drink Warehouse, supported by two other creditors, according to the winding up order served on the company.

The Rum Kitchen opened in Brighton nearly three years ago in September 2021, eight years after the brand’s first outlet in London.

In between those dates, in about 2019, the business was sold to an investment business called Naga Partners.

The owners aimed to offer 100 different rums alongside a Caribbean-inspired menu.