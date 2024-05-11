Newcastle United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Joel Veltman scored his first goal of the season as Brighton and Hove Albion earned a point at St James’ Park this afternoon (Saturday 11 May).

Sean Longstaff equalised deep into first-half added time and Newcastle looked they might have nicked it late in the second half when Anthony Gordon netted.

But referee Darren England disappointed the home fans after a VAR check led to the goal being ruled out for offside.

The Magpies started well, briefly, in front of a home crowd just shy of 52,000 although Julio Enciso soon pushed forward, jinking past Tino Livramento before Emil Krafth dealt with the threat.

The 20-year-old Paraguayan proved quite a handful as Albion soon grew in confidence and Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour imposed themselves more in the middle of the park.

Gross provided the goal in the 18th minute as the Seagulls won a series of corners. Danny Welbeck played on his kick and Veltman bested Elliot Anderson to fire home from close quarters.

The hosts had a few decent chances before Longstaff equalised although they didn’t seem able to find the rhythm that characterised much of their recent run of form.

After Albion took the lead, Lewis Dunk stepped in to beat former club-mate Dan Burn to a cross from Longstaff.

And Bart Verbruggen stopped a 24th-minute shot from Jacob Murphy – one of a series of crucial saves.

Gilmour and Gross proved effective in front of the back four to close down several Toon build ups and keep striker Alexander Isak from posing too much of a threat.

Gordon’s 34th-minute corner found Burn but Verbruggen reacted superbly to thwart him while, at the other end, Enciso laid on Welbeck who couldn’t quite connect.

only just fail to collect Enciso’s intelligent through-ball.

Next, Lewis Hall came close while Adam Webster snuffed out a threat from Bruno Guimaraes.

Three minutes before half time, Simon Adingra crossed to Enciso who almost doubled Brighton’s lead but his header was off-target.

Verbruggen saved well again as just before the break as Guimaraes found Isak but the keeper had no hope in the fifth minute of added time when Anderson crossed and Longstaff pounced.

Tariq Lamptey, on as a sub, almost put the ball in the Albion net just before the hour but Verbruggen was alert.

At the other end, Enciso continued to threaten, including a goal-bound deflected effort, but the hosts kept pushing for a winner.

With barely five minutes left to play, Gordon looked to have bagged the points for Eddie Howe’s side until the VAR check for offside.

Afterwards, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi praised his side for playing with style, courage and creativity.