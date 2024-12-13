Sussex Police issued a warning to football fans before Brighton and Hove Albion host Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (15 December).

The force said that it had put in place a “public space protection order” as they aim to keep order before and after the Premier League match.

There is a 50-year rivalry between fans of Albion, nicknamed the Seagulls, and Palace, known as the Eagles. And the London club is geographically the closest top-flight side to Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “We will have an increased presence in the city on Sunday for the Brighton v Crystal Palace match.

“This is to ensure that everyone attending the football match has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“A public space protection order is in place for Brighton city centre and fans attending are informed that alcohol outside of licensed premises, including from bottles and cans, can be seized and removed by officers.

“We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.

“There will be some disruption to travel into the city, particularly near Brighton station.

“Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”