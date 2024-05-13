Adam Lallana will leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

The former England midfielder will decide on what the next stage of his illustrious career entails once he has had time to reflect on the current season.

First, he wants to end on a high this week, with matches against Chelsea and Manchester United at the Amex, and helping to secure a third consecutive top 10 finish in the Premier League.

He said: “It was a tough decision but it just feels like the right time, not just for myself but for the club as well. I’ve been in talks with Roberto for the past couple of months and he expressed his wish for me to stay and keep playing.

“However, after taking a little time to think about where the football club is at, and having been away from my family for the last four years, I just feel it’s the right time.

“I’ve been speaking with my family throughout the year and the biggest influence on my decision was my kids, who need me around a bit more at the age they’re at. I feel it’s time in my life and in my career to put them first.

“Last week I told Roberto, the club and my teammates, who are extremely important to me. Now I just want to enjoy my last week, get a couple of really positive results, and finish the season on a high.”

Lallana has made the decision to announce his intentions ahead of the end of the season so he can say a proper farewell and thank you to the Albion fans.

He added: “I would like to say thank you for all your support these past four years. We have experienced some unbelievable times. My message to our fans is keep supporting the lads through the tough moments.

“The club is in an unbelievable position. Everything that’s come out of this season – the financial numbers, European football, hopefully finishing in the top 10 again – these are massive steps.

“It’s important the fans remain patient and realistic in what we’re doing and what we’ve done. The club’s in safe hands with Tony Bloom so trust the process and keep supporting the boys every week.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “We are losing a great man and a great player. It has been his decision and we have to respect that. He has been a key player for me in my time here. At the beginning, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross, they followed me from the first day, and he will be a big loss for us.

“He is very smart. He loves football. He loves playing football. He understands the game as a player and as a coach but I think he could play another season in the Premier League for sure.”

Albion chairman Tony Bloom also paid tribute, saying: “Adam was a crucial signing for us, bringing top-level experience at a critical time. His ability was clear for everyone to see but what wasn’t evident to those watching on was how Adam has helped to raise standards and expectations in the dressing room and across the club.

“Fans, and the media in particular, got to see – and more importantly hear this during those lockdown matches – when Adam was so vocal on the pitch in demonstrating his leadership qualities.

“He has been a great servant to this club and a big factor in our recent progress – not least in qualifying for European competition for the first time in the club’s history.

“On behalf of all Albion fans I would like to thank Adam for his time here and wish him well in the next stage of his career.”

In an emotional extended interview with MyAlbionTV, Lallana spoke about his time with Albion, the incredible progress the club has made in that period and why he has made the decision.

He reflected on a career which started with Southampton – where he helped them win back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Before, he spent seven seasons with Liverpool, making 128 appearances and was part of the squad that won the Premier League and Champions League.

Lallana also won 34 England caps and scored three times for his country. He joined Albion in 2020 and has made 105 appearances for the club including 94 in the Premier League, scoring three goals.