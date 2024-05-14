Controversial plans to build hundreds of homes on a former gasworks site are recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

It has taken two and a half years to bring the application by Berkeley Homes subsidiary St William before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee.

St William wants to build 11 blocks up to 12 storeys high, with 481 flats alongside 14 three-storey townhouses, making a total of 495 homes.

The planning application includes 2,791 square metres of commercial floor space at ground floor level and a “green link” between Roedean Road and Marina Way.

A report to councillors recommended that they grant the application subject to conditions including developer payments known as a section 106 agreement.

The conditions are expected to include 40 per cent of the housing to be affordable and for St William to enter a contract with a “registered provider”, typically a housing association.

Other elements of the agreement include improvement works to Boundary Road to the west of the site, including a “toucan crossing” in Marine Drive and improvements to Roedean Road and Marina Way.

Hundreds of residents and 23 community groups and conservation societies have sent the council more than 1,700 objections to the plans. Some 58 comments have been submitted in support of the scheme.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who represents Whitehawk and Marine ward, is among the objectors – as is Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean.

Other objectors include Lloyd Russell Moyle, the Labour MP, and former councillors Mary Mears, Joe Miller and Nancy Platts.

Scores of people gathered at the site on Thursday (9 May) to protest against the scheme including Councillors Williams and Fishleigh and the Labour councillors for Kemptown, Theresa Mackey and Gary Wilkinson.

Councillor Wilkinson said that he was not against the principle of developing the site but understood neighbours’ concerns about the height and density of the plans.

He said: “Having previously lived close to the gasworks site, I know that is completely out of keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

“Not every site can contain a high-rise dense development and it will not deliver the truly affordable housing that local people need.

“It fails to deliver adequate parking and does not provide any community uses. Importantly, it also raises serious concerns in respect of land contamination and remediation.”

One objector, Caroline O’Reilly, who is in her late 70s and has lived in Arundel Street with her husband Edmund for nearly 25 years, has followed the proposals from the start and said that she was horrified.

She said: “I can acknowledge that you need to use land for housing but the more we’ve found out about this, the more we realised there wasn’t going to be any really affordable housing.

“What really worries me is the contamination. There are other places they (St William) have been involved with like Southall where people have been ill. We don’t want to end our days choking.”

Becci East has lived in nearby Cliff Road to the east of the site for 12 years. She is concerned that contamination could affect her nine-year-old son and that, in the future, he would not be able to afford to live in the area.

She said: “I feel frightened about what might be imposed on our community. I feel more strongly than ever that this development is wrong.

“I’ve spent the last four years learning about planning, contamination, affordable housing and truly affordable housing and the history of the gasworks site.

“It feels like Berkeley has tried to grind the community down by submitting multiple applications and we’ve had to campaign to get the objections – and finally a decision is going to have to happen.”

But any potential contamination would be “limited”, according to the Environment Agency which has not objected to the plans.

The agency said: “If any visual or olfactory evidence of unexpected contamination is encountered, in any area proposed for infiltration drainage, then this must be diligently investigated.

“If there is a risk of mobilisation of any contamination, then we would require that this contamination is chased out.

“Any work associated with this must be done in liaison with the Environment Agency.”

The flats include 26 studios (5 per cent of the homes), 142 one beds (29 per cent), 265 with two bedrooms (54 per cent) and 48 with three bedrooms (10 per cent). The 14 townhouses would all have three or four bedrooms.

The application includes 179 “podium” car parking spaces, 532 long-stay residential cycle spaces, 24 long-stay commercial cycle spaces, 86 short-stay cycle spaces and 30 motorcycle spaces.

St William has agreed to use “reasonable endeavours” to provide policy-compliant affordable housing, with a “registered provider” buying 40 per cent of the homes using Homes England funding.

This would work out as 198 homes, with 55 per cent of those to be let for an “affordable” rent – usually 80 per cent of the local market rate – and 45 per cent in shared ownership.

The breakdown for affordable homes would be

One bedroom 77 (39 per cent)

Two bedroom 107 (54 per cent)

Three bedroom 14 (7 per cent)

The Planning Committee is due to hold an extra meeting to decide the application at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (22 May). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.