A Brighton school “requires improvement”, according to a report by Ofsted, the official education watchdog.

Longhill High School, in Falmer Road, Rottingdean, was previously rated as “good” but “significant challenges in recruiting staff, alongside several changes at senior leadership level, have been particularly unsettling for the school in recent years”.

The school has 875 pupils from 11 to 16 years old on the roll and was visited by four inspectors in March.

The report said: “Some pupils do not attend school regularly enough and their variable attitudes to learning have slowed their progress. This has resulted in disappointing levels of attainment in external examinations.

“Recent leadership changes are already securing significant improvements. Expectations of pupils and staff are much higher now.

“The focus on high aspirations, determination and success is ensuring that pupils are more positive about their education.

“Pupils appreciate the revised behaviour policy, the smart school uniform and being welcomed by staff at the start of the day.

“Parents say that communication is better and they value the formation of the parents’ forum.

“Pupils say behaviour is improving and behaviour seen was mostly calm and positive. Older pupils have high aspirations for their futures. These are encouraged by positive, respectful relationships and a sharp focus on the next stage of their education, employment or training.

“Pupils are safe and say they are happy. Incidents of bullying have reduced and pupils confirm that there are trusted adults to turn to if they have any concerns.”

The report calls for a number of improvements including in personal, social, health and economic (PHSE) education.

Ofsted said: “Across the curriculum, variability in the quality of teaching prevents pupils from learning as well as they should. As a result, pupils’ achievement remains significantly below national averages.

“The school should ensure that existing best practice is shared across all subjects, supported by strong subject leadership and ongoing professional development.

“Despite recent improvements, behaviour is not always consistently good and attendance is not high enough. As a result, pupils do not benefit sufficiently from the well-planned curriculum.

“The school should ensure that their current focused work on behaviour results in low-level disruption being eliminated and pupils, particularly the disadvantaged, coming to school more often.

“The implementation of the personal development programme is uneven across the school. As a result, pupils are not sufficiently engaged in PSHE and mentor time or consistently prepared for life in modern Britain.

“Leaders should ensure that the delivery of the revised programme is consistently implemented across the school through PSHE, mentor time and assemblies, as well as across subjects.”

The report also said: “Pupils are beginning to benefit from an ambitious curriculum that has been designed well in most subjects.

“In most subjects, the curriculum is carefully planned, sequenced and developed to ensure content is broad and balanced.

“However, the quality of teaching of the curriculum varies within and across subjects. As a result, pupils’ attainment in public examinations remains significantly below national averages.

“Disadvantaged pupils are known and supported effectively. They are prioritised for additional help and support. Work is mostly tailored to their individual abilities and aptitudes.

“However, these adaptations are not yet consistent across the whole curriculum. As a result, gaps still exist between the achievement of disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils.

“Teacher’s subject knowledge is mostly secure. Where learning is most successful, leaders have supported staff effectively to develop their subject knowledge and pedagogy. However, for some subjects, this work is in its relative infancy.

“The school has prioritised reading. This is actively encouraged across the curriculum, with extra help in place for pupils in Years 7 and 8 who need it.

“Strategies include focused reading during mentor time and regular library visits. Careers support ensures that aspirations are highlighted, and pupils are well prepared. The school enjoys strong links with local post-16 providers.

“Older pupils are ambitious for their future. They value the opportunities that they are given. The school provides an impressively wide range of extra-curricular activities, including arts and sports. Student leadership responsibilities include a student council and mental health champions.

“Leaders have redesigned the personal development programme to raise the profile of personal, social and health education (PSHE) and better support pupils’ welfare and wellbeing.

“Provision is occasionally inconsistent where teachers are not confident in their delivery. This means that some pupils are less well informed about topics that prepare them for life in modern Britain.

“Leaders support staff well. They are mindful of their workload. Staff feel motivated and valued. They are grateful for the encouragement that they receive and feel that it is helping them to improve. Staff have a strong grasp of safeguarding and feel well trained and supported in this area.

“Governors are taking a more responsive role in supporting the school and challenging underperformance. They are organised, knowledgeable and enthusiastic. Their links with parents and the community are improving.

“Senior leaders have raised expectations across the school. There is an accurate understanding of the school’s priorities for improvement which are being pursued with rigour and determination.

“The focus on behaviour and attendance is having a positive impact which is evident across the school.

“Senior leaders have worked hard to reduce suspensions through helping staff to develop their expertise in supporting pupils to make positive choices and improve their behaviour.”

The head teacher is Rachelle Otulakowski, who joined the school last September, and the joint chairs of governors are Linda Newman and Sean Burke.

To read the full report, click here. To read previous reports, click here.