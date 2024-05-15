Confidence Man are Janet Planet, Sugar Bones, Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild and are out of Melbourne by way of Brisbane, and are unarguably one of the hottest acts on the planet right now! They operate just like a portable party that’s levelled dance floors and flattened festival crowds right across the world. They are a machine custom designed to make you dance and lose your cool. Check out their ‘Boyfriend (Repeat)‘ live concert video HERE.

Perhaps then the best way to drill right into the band’s psyche is through their debut album. ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ dropped in 2018 and sets eleven tales of 21st century ennui to irresistible, irrepressible dance music. The opening lines of ‘Try Your Luck’ (“I must confess/I’ve been sleeping with your ex/’Cos I heard he was the best/I must confess/I never would have guessed he would get so obsessed… I’m not surprised”) set the tone perfectly for what follows. ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ is big and brash and bright as hell, like Dee-Lite tooled up and ready for our berserk modern times. The perfect embodiment of the characters that made it, the album manages to be both wildly ambitious and deceptively simple.

Confidence Man successfully followed their debut platter with ‘Tilt’ in 2022 which took the dancefloors of the world by storm, and this week I spied a post stating that they have finished recording their third long player. If it’s as good as the first two, then it certainly won’t be wandering far from my turntable.

The band are getting ready to thrill the thousands at this year’s Glastonbury, but prior to that they have announced a quartet of Glasto Warm Up shows, these being in June at Brighton, Gloucester, Falmouth and Exeter. The Brighton gig will be taking place at Chalk and is promoted by Lout. Tickets are on sale from 10am this coming Friday 17th May, so you know what to do! Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

www.confidenceman.com