Plans to restore a pub’s green tiles and revamp the inside have been tweaked again, making it more likely they will be approved.

Developer Charlie Southall submitted two sets of plans to restore the Montreal Arms, which has continued to deteriorate since he ripped half its historic tiles off two years ago.

One proposal to flip the tiles onto the top half of the building’s facade and turn the bottom into a commercial space were turned down earlier this month.

The other plan, which restores the tiles in their original location, first said the ground floor usage would be converted – but was quickly amended to retain its use as a pub.

But a planning policy officer said that the lack of toilets on the ground floor and the separation of the flat above meant it would not comply with Brighton and Hove City Council’s policy to preserve pubs.

Now, the plans have again been amended to include a block of three gender neutral toilets, and to keep the flat above for the use of the pub management.

The proposed changes to the current building are now raising the roof, taking down rear extensions and adding a new one.

It is now much more likely that planning officers will recommend the plans be approved – but as there are five comments objecting to the scheme, this decision would then have to be made by the Planning Committee.

However, if they recommend refusal, this can still be done under delegated powers – unless five or more people comment in support of the plans.

Policy officer Helen Pennington said: “There was previous policy concern that the demolition of the extensions included removal of toilet facilities. The revised plans submitted now clearly show the location of facilities such as toilets, which appear to be acceptable.

“The revised description and plans seek to retain the existing ancillary accommodation (sui generis use) at first floor level, which would be accessed through the pub. This is welcomed and should help maintain the pub’s desirability to new operators.

“It is noted that the proposed amendments would change the layout from a four-bedroomed flat with bathroom and kitchen but no living space, to a two-bedroomed flat with bathroom and open plan living/kitchen space.

“This is considered an improvement in layout and more likely to achieve the national described space standards.”

Meanwhile, Mr Southall has been served with an enforcement order to reinstate the tiles by mid-July.

Click here to see the amended plans, and to comment on them.