A new one-way bus lane is set to come to the seafront early next year.

Brighton and Hove City Council is asking for feedback on plans for the combined bus and cycle lane, which will run on the westbound carriageway of Marine Parade between Lower Rock Gardens and the Sea Life Centre.

An online consultation began today, and will run until 28 June. Feedback will be used to finalise the designs before the bus lane is due to be installed in early 2025. There will then be a further six-month consultation period after the bus lane is introduced.

Plans for a cycle lane on the same road, for which the council was awarded £1.2 million in funding from the government two years ago, have yet to materialise.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “We have a fantastic bus network in Brighton and Hove, but we’re always looking for ways to improve reliability and journey times.

“A new bus lane on Marine Parade will mean passengers reach their destination on time more often, reducing delays on a busy part of the seafront. because of the width of the road, they’ll be no need to remove any traffic lanes.

“We’ve already used funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan to make travelling by bus cheaper for families and young people, run buses later and more frequently and provide a lifeline for Breeze Buses to the South Downs.

“This new bus lane will mean more reliable journey times into the heart of the city and I would encourage people to give us their feedback.”

The bus lane would operate 24 hours a day and could also be used by taxis and cyclists. As this part of the road is very wide, there wouldn’t be any need to reduce the number of traffic lanes. We’ll also be providing a new pedestrian crossing on the road.

It would be installed under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO). This means, if necessary, the council can make changes for up to 18 months before a decision is made on whether to make it permanent.

People can also give feedback on the bus lane during the first six months it’s in operation.

The bus lane is being paid for from the £28 million awarded to the council for its bus service improvement plan by the government in 2022.

That money has also been used to pay for free child fares.

Marine Parade is a major bus route with over 250 buses in each direction per day. Traffic flow on Marine Parade varies throughout the day and year.

Congestion at busy times can be unpredictable which makes bus journey times unreliable, sometimes causing buses to terminate routes early or start late. A bus lane will help more buses run to timetable.