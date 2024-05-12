Glamorgan 411 and 58-1

Sussex 278 and 188

Glamorgan beat Sussex by nine wickets in their Vitality County Championship match at Cardiff, with Andy Gorvin recording career best figures of five for 40.

Glamorgan were dismissed for 411 in the opening overs of day three to lead Sussex by 133 runs on first innings.

A flurry of wickets at the start of the Sussex innings put them a long way behind in this contest and they never really recovered from that position as Glamorgan bowled them out for 188.

Gorvin’s five wickets were supported by three for 34 from Mir Hamza and two for 21 from Mason Crane.

Glamorgan needed 7.5 overs to reach their victory target to claim 23 points from this game with Sussex managing four bonus points.

The morning started with Glamorgan’s innings coming to an end with a direct hit run out from Tom Haines with no runs added to the overnight total.

From there it had a very familiar feel to the second morning of this match as the new ball wrought chaos. Five wickets fell for 32 runs, three of those on the same score.

Hamza claimed the first three wickets with balls that moved more than enough to have the Sussex top order searching for answers.

Tom Clark and Tom Alsop were trapped lbw and the Pakistan international induced an edge to third slip from Tom Haines.

At 32-3 Sussex were looking to the experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and John Simpson to put together a rescue effort similar to what Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson managed on the second day for Glamorgan.

That didn’t happen. Gorvin dismissed them both in his first over, with late movement once again getting the better of the Sussex batters.

There was a sizeable partnership that took Sussex back into the lead, with James Coles and Fynn Hudson-Prentice putting on a stand worth 118 which was impressive in its counterattacking nature.

Hudson-Prentice took just 47 balls to reach his half century and the Sussex run rate was over four for most of the day.

But Hudson-Prentice fell when he chipped a ball from Gorvin to mid-wicket for 70. When Gorvin trapped Danny Lamb lbw, he moved on to career best figures as Sussex were reduced to 164-7, just 31 runs in front of Glamorgan.

Gorvin completed his maiden five wicket haul when he dismissed Jack Carson lbw for one but not long afterwards the players left the field for nearly two hours as a result of heavy rain.

When play did resume, there were 29 overs left in the day, with Sussex 53 runs in front, with two second innings wickets intact. It did not take long after the resumption for Glamorgan to wrap up the Sussex innings.

Ari Karvelas was caught behind off Mason Crane and Jayden Seales launched the ball straight in the air off the next delivery and he was caught in the covers.

This set Glamorgan a target of 56 to claim their first County Championship win since last May. Billy Root scored 36 of the runs needed by the hosts as they cruised to victory inside three days.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said that it was a “pretty ordinary performance really” and added that they had been “three days where we have been outplayed by the better team”.

He said: “They showed us how to bat and bowl on that surface. If you only get 270 in your first innings, you are always chasing the game.

“Probably the first hour we bowled nicely in the first innings and then Colin Ingram showed us how to play on that surface.

“It was a good cricket pitch, I think. There was a bit for the new ball but then it became a good pitch.

“We have just had a good chat about the three days in our changing room. We haven’t played as well as we can do but we have to say Glamorgan have played excellent cricket.

“I don’t think that we overestimated the cricket we have been playing. I don’t think we were too cocky and arrogant.

“But I do think at times we didn’t show enough respect to the game and the pitch and that showed in us being consistently in both innings 160 for seven or eight. And you can’t win too many games of cricket when you only get 270.”