Former England duo James Milner and Danny Welbeck have both agreed new contracts with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The news about the veteran pair comes 24 hours after 36-year-old Adam Lallana said that he would be leaving Albion at the end of this season.

Milner, 38, has extended his deal for a further season while 33-year-old Welbeck has signed a new two-year contract until June 2026.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am delighted for James and Danny as they both deserve these extensions.

“Their qualities as footballers and also as individuals are very clear for everyone to see so this is very good news for us.

“They have both been very important for the club on and off the pitch and, with Adam Lallana leaving us, their contribution becomes even more crucial next season.”

Welbeck said: “I’ve had an amazing time. Each season has been special and we’ve progressed every year. This season has been very difficult with the Europa League commitments. The fixture list has been different but it’s been a great step.

“A couple more key acquisitions for the squad will help us push on next season and I am pretty sure we can achieve some more special moments.”

Welbeck signed for the Albion in October 2020, having spent a season with Watford.

He made his Manchester United debut in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson, going on to win the Premier League, League Cup and Club World Cup, as well as being named United’s Young Player of the Year in his breakthrough season.

After making nearly 150 senior appearances for the Red Devils he was signed by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2014. With the Gunners, he added an FA Cup to his trophy haul, netting 32 times in 126 outings.

At international level, he has made 42 senior appearances for England, having played at under-17 up to under-21 level for the Three Lions. He has 16 goals for his country and was part of both the 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads.

Welbeck joined Albion from Watford in 2020 and has made 123 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 25 goals and contributing eight assists.

Technical director David Weir said: “Danny has been an integral part of the team since his arrival, both on and off the pitch.

“While he adds a huge amount to the dressing room with his knowledge and experience there are also very few forwards out there that have the in-game qualities Danny has.

“Similarly, James brings that same level of experience and know-how to the dressing room and he too has that genuine top-level quality on the pitch.

“We are absolutely delighted that both have signed these new contracts.”

Milner said: “I am as driven as I’ve ever been and I’m excited for next season. I really enjoyed the first half of this season as the club played in Europe for the first time while the second half has personally been disappointing with a couple of injuries but I will be ready for the start of next season.”

Milner joined Brighton last summer, after eight years with Liverpool, during which time he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

A proud Yorkshireman, he began his career with Leeds United and played for Newcastle United and Aston Villa before a transfer to Manchester City where he won all the domestic honours. He then won seven trophies during a hugely successful time at Anfield.

Milner has won 61 senior England caps and played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as the 2012 and 2016 Euros.

He became the second-highest appearance maker in the Premier League in January when Albion faced Wolves and he has played 634 games in the competition, with 55 goals to his name and 89 assists.