Hailing from Barcelona, Dame Area who are Silvia Kostance and Viktor L. Crux have left audiences speechless and breathless all around Europe, playing almost 200 shows in the last couple of years and generating a consensus: “They are one of the best live acts of the moment!”

In 2023 alone they played festivals such as Atonal, Nuits Sonores, Dour, Grauzone, Fusion, etc…and legendary clubs like Tresor, Apolo, Spook Factory, leaving the lasting impression that few electronic acts are as direct and in-your-face as this Catalan/Italian duo.

Their discography doesn’t reflect completely what their current live performance is about: an intense industrial and percussive air which is going to be captured on their next LP (which is set for release later this year on Mannequin Records). To enter Dame Area’s universe you need to see them on stage: setlists are changing at every show, songs are being modified live and the experience is always unique.

Still you can dive into their varied discography: they have released in excellent forward thinking labels like Mannequin Records, BFE, Kess Kill or their own imprint Màgia Roja (described by The Quietus as “Spain’s most extreme and most important label-slash-venue”).

It may give you some hints, although listening to just one release won’t give you an exact clue: an eclectic, discerning form of contemporary industrial music, deploying compulsive minimal synth and primal polyrhythms, as well as uniquely reconstrued elements of post-punk and EBM. An artistic identity that embraces influence yet eschews compromise, changing flavours, but not essence, from release to release.

If you, like myself, unfortunately missed the two previous Dame Area’s Brighton concerts at The Pipeline on 14th March 2019 and 14th November 2019, then you will now have the opportunity to decide for yourself as Dame Area have announced that they will be performing live here in Brighton on Tuesday 5th November, where they will be at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. So no doubt we expect a performance equally as good as any local firework displays! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

You can also check out Dame Arena’s recorded material on their Bandcamp page HERE.

linktr.ee/damearea