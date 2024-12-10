Royal Mail bosses want taller fencing outside two doors to their Brighton delivery office to deter drug addicts and vandals.

People have left unwelcome items on their doorstep including drugs, needles and faeces, with grafitti also daubed at the site.

A planning application said that it wanted to put up 6ft (1.8m) fencing with secure gates to replace the existing 3ft fences in North Road.

The company said: “The delivery office is currently experiencing a high level of trespass, property damage and other anti-social activities in these locations.

“The proposal is to assist Royal Mail with keeping fire escape routes and building access routes clean, clear and free from obstruction and to also deter the other activities.”

In its planning application, Royal Mail also said: “The delivery office currently has an existing fence line which is not secure to keep anti-social behaviour from occurring on the property.

“Royal Mail have continually experienced damage, graffiti and anti-social behaviour.

“Unfortunately, there is a history of anti-social behaviour in this area and Royal Mail have had to continually spend time and money repairing deliberate acts of vandalism.

“There have been several incidents where human faeces, drug paraphernalia and other hazardous materials have been sprawled across the access and egress routes of the delivery office.

“Additionally, during the recent summer of 2024 a four-person tent was erected on the doorstep of the building outside a main fire exit route where over 100 people could use at any one time in the event of an evacuation incident.

“The proposed new fencing will enable Royal Mail to keep their fire exits safe, clean, clear and free from unfortunate spoils which are currently being experienced.

“The access control will be linked to the buildings existing access control which is interlinked to the fire alarm so, in the event of an alarm, the gates will release allowing safe egress.

“These works will not cause any major disruption to the delivery office staff or general public who use this building.

“Installing taller fences and access control gates will allow Royal Mail to keep their property safe, maintain a clean and clear property which the public can use and uphold the Royal Mail’s reputation which is being damaged due to the continued and unacceptable anti-social behaviour experienced to the site.”

The Royal Mail added: “The existing fencing is 900mm tall and is not suitable for keeping trespassers off Royal Mail property.

“Royal Mail regularly experience people entering and/or climbing over the fencing to sit and consume alcohol and drugs on their doorstep.

“The new fence will be replaced with a taller 1800mm fence and secure access gates to match the existing style in order to provide Royal Mail with a secure site boundary.”

The planning application was validated by Brighton and Hove City Council on Friday (6 December) and is subject to a consultation that is due to end on Friday 27 December.

To view the application or comment, visit the planning portal on the council website and search for BH2024/02897.