A man has appeared in court charged with upskirt filming of schoolchildren in Hove.

Kayode Sandham, 21, of Wilfrid Road, Hove, is accused of taking photos under clothing without consent and outraging public decency.

Sussex Police said: “A 21-year-old man has been charged following reports of a person photographing children in Belfast Street and Portland Road, Hove.

“Police responded to a report on Wednesday 2 April that a man had been seen following children and attempting to photograph them without their knowledge.

“Officers conducted a search of the area where they quickly located a man matching the suspect’s description.

“He was promptly arrested and taken into custody.

“On Thursday 3 April, 21-year-old Kayode Sandham, of Wilfrid Road, Hove, was charged with taking photos under clothing without consent and with committing an act of outraging public decency.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day where he was bailed with strict conditions.

“Sandham is due to next appear for a hearing on Friday 2 May at Lewes Crown Court.”

Detective Sergeant Tom Duffy said: “Following a troubling report of a person photographing children in Hove, a man was quickly arrested and charges have now been secured.

“We recognise that this incident has understandably caused concern within the community and we remain committed to maintaining a reassuring presence, with officers continuing regular patrols in the area.

“We encourage anyone with concerns or who has further information to speak with our officers directly or to contact police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 834 of 02/04.”