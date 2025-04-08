Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to Brighton Monday 14th to Saturday April 2025 as part of a new world tour.

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids–Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping Time Warp.

I caught up with Lauren Chia who plays Janet to find out more about the actor herself and her experience with the legendary show.

KK

When did you start acting? I think it was quite young, wasn’t it?

Lauren

Yeah. my parents just sent me to a local dance school, when I was three. Just because I loved it. I’d just be dancing at the TV and singing along. I started seeing an opera singing teacher when I was 16 and then I was doing like drama as well. I did all my LAMDA exams and things. Then I think it was my first time, I went to watch ‘We Will Rock You’ at the Dominion Theatre. I was 11 years old and it was the original cast and that was the first time I thought oh people actually do this as a career. I just always thought of it as a hobby and was always really passionate about it but I didn’t ever think I could actually do it as a career and so from that point on I was just super focused. I worked hard in school but performing was all I ever wanted to do. I did my A levels and then started auditioning for drama schools and got into Guilford School of Acting where I did the three-year musical theatre degree course there and had an amazing time. From that point I got an agent and started going on auditions.

KK

You did really well.

Lauren

Yeah, I mean, I see myself as very lucky because there’s so many talented people out there and it is just about being in the right place at the right time, I think. A lot of hard work too of course.

KK

So when did you start playing Janet in Rocky Horror?

Lauren

We started rehearsals in August and we opened in Bromley a few weeks after that and did a lovely couple of weeks at the Dominion Theatre in West End. But it’s also lovely for me because as I mentioned. The real rocky was the 1st Western show I ever saw at the Dominion. So then to be playing a leading role on that stage was just a really special moment. And the parents came. Yeah, it was just lovely.

KK

So how did you feel when you got the call to say you’d been cast as Janet ?

Lauren

I couldn’t believe it because it was the fastest audition process I’ve ever had. I’ve been to others before and I’ve done like 10 rounds for an audition, whereas I did my first I did the first round and they said “oh we want to see you straight in the final” and I thought even that was a bit strange; normally it is a first round, then a recall and then a final. So yeah, went straight in and then by the time I got home, I got a call from my agent saying that I got the part. So really special.

I never really thought that I would be someone that would play Janet as well. I never really saw myself in that part only because obviously with the film, it’s Susan Sarandon, It’s normally played by a Caucasian actor. I love it and I’m half Asian, so I’ve never really thought that that was a part that was gonna be available to me.

KK

So you think that being half Asian was a barrier? Do you think it’s still a barrier?

Lauren

No, I think it’s getting so much better now, obviously, with diverse casting it’s really great. But yeah, I guess it’s just in my head. Like Grease you think Sandy is blonde and I think Janet’s blonde so I kind of see it in that same kind of category. I just thought I was kind of limited and a lot of parts I have played in the past have been because of my ethnicity. So I was. I was in avenue. Qi played Christmas Eve. I’ve been in a show called Hillies Love, which was an all Asian cast, and I was in Aladdin and obviously they were looking for ethnic looking actors too. So everything I’ve played up into that point really was determined by how I looked. Janet was a normally played by a white actor. The fact that I’m playing that is is really great and shows representation and I’d like to think anyone coming to watch isee themselves represented that they’ll be really inspired by that.

KK

You mentioned Susan Sarandon. Did you make a point of looking at watching other people playing the part?

Lauren

I tried not to but just to sort of make it my own. I did watch the film in preparation for the audition and I mean, she’s iconic, isn’t she? Just to kind of get the rough idea, but the stage show is very similar to the film it does have a lot of differences and obviously it’s theatre and film are different skills.

KK

I saw Tim Curry playing Frank N Furter on the King’s Rd in the 1970s and at that time, there was nothing like it, nothing at all. It was considered groundbreaking and quite shocking. I’ll never forget, I was sat at the end of a row and there was a big ramp that ran up from the top of the stalls, right the way to the stage.

And suddenly you get his entrance as a spot at the top of that ramp find him. He strutted down and whe shakes his head. And this volume of glitter just flies behind him. It was utterly astounding sounding.

Lauren

Wow, I’m jealous that you got to see that I would have, I mean I wasn’t around, but I would have loved to have seen that. That’s amazing.

KK

You’ve obviously not been with the show all the way through the intervening years but do you think it’s changed since I would have seen it?

Lauren

Oh definitely. I mean I wouldn’t know for sure beccause I actually had never seen the show before I started it. It was one of those ones I always wanted to go watch. I thought I’m gonna dress with my girlfriends and have a really good night and then I end up getting the part. So I haven’t actually got to watch it still. So one day when I leave, I will go back and do that. I’ve heard from previous cast members saying how different it is and I think it’s always nice when there’s like a new cast. There’s just a new fresh energy and Christopher Museum, our amazing director, was just wonderful. He really let us make the parts our own. He was like, “this is where you stand and this is where you’d” But he let us bring our own take on the character and because I didn’t watch too much of previous actors doing it, I just was just thinking of it fresh in my head too. And he likes it so I’m just going to trust that I’m doing the right thing!

KK

Yeah, I think you should. What is the, what’s the essence of, Janet, do you think for you?

Lauren

I think because she’s just so naturally innocent and she appears quite naive, but she’s got a real cheeky like naughty side to her, which I really like and there’s such a huge arc in her story. She starts off as all American. Very straightlaced and she enters Frank’s world. Her eyes are opened. She has a sexual awakening and grows in confidence. I’ve really loved playing her because the Janet at the end of the show is a completely different person .and she really does have that transformation. Even when I start the show I sometimes I think how am I even going to get to that point because it’s so different to where I am starting the show. It’s just fun and fulfilling for me to play every night.

KK

So how do you prepare to play her?

Lauren

We all do a physical and vocal warm up as a cast. It’s quite nice. It brings all the company together. Personally I always make sure I’ve eaten quite a lot because once I’m on stage I don’t stop. There’s not even a moment to have a chat in the wings. I’m literally on stage and having a quick change and straight back on. So yeah, she doesn’t really stop, so I just listen to some music and even putting the makeup on I find therapeutic.

I put the wig on, well they put it on for me and then I don’t feel like Janet yet. But then they put the headband on and I’m like, aah, now it’s like finished. No, it’s just it’s just part of her. and the jewelry, a necklace, which she wears it in the film actually. I love that they kept that. In the show it’s a little gold chain that says Janet on it, not many people noticed that, but it was underneath my clothes as well but it’s just that all the tiny little details that. really just help you become the character.

KK

You mentioned about the audiences dressing up. Yes, do you does that do you see that a lot?

Lauren

Yes, every show. That there’s normally the front row at all dressed up as different characters. It’s amazing but also you don’t have to. There’s lots of people that will come and enjoy the show and they’re just as themselves. I think that’s the whole point of the show. You can be whoever you want to be you know. There’s no restriction. You can wear whatever you want. It doesn’t even need to be from the show. You know, we’ve had people turned up in gorilla outfits, tigers and all sorts of animals. Very random, but we love it. It’s really nice looking out and seeing them.

KK

I was looking back at the time, the reason why it was considered so shocking was it was its inclusivity. So it’s interesting you say that.

Lauren

And I think that’s why it still resonates with people today. Even we’ve got a lot of younger audiences coming to watch now, and they obviously wouldn’t have been around when the original came out, that they’re really getting involved. Yeah, it’s about being free to be whoever you want to be.

KK

And how did you react to the audience shouting back at the stage?? Because there’s this sort of history of that. The first time that happened that must have been kind of weird.

Lauren

Well, I I didn’t know that was a part of. The show before I started, I mean we started rehearsals and we just we just did the script. We did the rehearsals. And then Chris, our director, about second weekend, it’s like, right, I’ll start doing some shoutouts now and like what is what’s that? He sat everyone down – he’s got the script – and it’s like, right, we’re gonna do a read through, and I’m gonna call out all the shout outs. I couldn’t believe it. I can’t believe how many that have kind of grown throughout the years. You know someone will do it on a random night like a few years ago and because it gets a really good reaction it kind of just stays in the show. Yeah, it’s amazing and incredible. I just didn’t expect that. And then it got to the point where he was like. I can’t help you anymore. You’re gonna have to just get in front of an audience and see for yourself. So the first show I was obviously very nervous. Just generally just because it was the first ever performance. But I was sitting in the car behind the curtain, my first entry. And I said, Oh my God, what is? Going to happen and then it it once it starts and they call me “slut” I’m like okay now I know what kind of audience was going to be. Sometimes. If it’s dead silent, I’m like, okay, no one’s called me ‘slut’ as they don’t know the call outs. But then when they start screaming I’m thinking it’s gonna be a really good night tonight. So yeah, it takes me by surprise that there would be times where I’d anticipate them saying it and sometimes they don’t. So then I’m like oh I need to come in my line now so there’s no awkward moment.

KK

So if you had any advice for budding actors, what would it be?

Lauren

I think to never stop training and work. Obviously working hard, that’s that you know, and I just think you have to ask yourself if you really, really want to do it. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop you. You’re gonna get it. You’re gonna do it. And I think a lot of problems arise with performers is if they do their training, say, if they go to drama school, they just say, well, I’ve learned everything now. So this is me and, you know, I’ll go out with the world where I have to stop singing lessons. I still go to them regularly and I still work on myself. I still go to dance class every now and then, you know, it’s just like keeping up with your craft. I think as well if you wanna be in musical theatre, it’s just having all of those three singing, dancing, acting, ticking over, you know. Obviously you’re going to have your strengths in certain. Certain areas, but to be in a musical, I’d say you you’d want to have all three of those at quite a good standard. And just to believe in yourself and be most authentically you as well. There’s no point trying to go in and try and be the next Barbra Streisand or whatever wherever you want to be. You’ve just got to be you. And that’s what makes you interesting. I’ve realised that, when I was young, I started out thinking I’m gonna try and be perfect. Now I’m just like, if you don’t like it that’s fine. This is me. This is who I am. And I think people will respect you a lot more if you go into the rooms in that in that mindset.

