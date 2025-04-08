Morcheeba was formed back in 1995 by vocalist Skye Edwards and the brothers Paul and Ross Godfrey and the band’s global reach is impressive, taking them to every corner of the world. Their signature chilled electronic/organic sound has been border-hopping ever since the London-based band emerged as a household name. It is amazing to think that Morcheeba have been around for 30 years now but they are still bringing the calm in a big way.

Thus far they have released 10 studio records, which in total have sold in excess of 10 million copies, they have performed countless world tours, as well as producing solo albums, film soundtracks and the inevitable spins of the line-up carousel. You don’t become trip-hop royalty without some interesting detours along the way. Morcheeba’s best known albums in the UK are ‘Fragments of Freedom’ which dropped in August 2000 and ‘Charango’ which came out in July 2002. The Morcheeba of today still features founding members Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey, and they will be releasing their eleventh long-player on 23rd May this year. Its title is ‘Escape The Chaos’ and it contains a dozen songs, these being: ‘Call For Love’, ‘Elephant Clouds’, ‘Peace Of Me (feat. Oscar #Worldpeace)’, ‘We Live And Die’, ‘Far We Com’, ‘Molten’, ‘Bleeding Out’, ‘Cooler Heads’, ‘Hold It Down’, ‘Dead To Me’, ‘Pareidolia (feat. Amanda Zamolo)’ and ‘Escape The Chaos’.

Ross Godfrey has said that “This whole record is a process of trying to reconnect with what really matters. whether it’s what in your heart or with the world, putting your feet on grass and feeling the earth beneath you”. Skye Edwards on one of the album’s three singles ‘We Live And Die’ says “For me, ‘We Live And Die’ is about my duration in the band and the music world and life in general. The lines become blurred after all this time. In a way, it’s a homage to the thirty years of being in Morcheeba which is 60% of my existence.”

Morcheeba’s brand new single is ‘Peace Of Me’ and it is hallmarked by a signature blend of Ross Godfrey’s psychedelic beats and Skye’s hypnotic vocals, Morcheeba embrace a bolder, edgier sound enhanced by their collaboration with rapper Oscar #WorldPeace. Driven by a brooding bassline and spacey synths, ‘Peace Of Me’ steps away from their classic, mellow style and delves into futuristic, experimental trip-hop territory. Listen to ‘Peace Of Me’ HERE and watch the visualiser HERE.

“I heard Oscar’s track ‘Never Know’ on a stereo somewhere and his voice really grabbed me, I DM’d him and we agreed to try a jam together”. Ross said on collaborating with Oscar #WorldPeace. “Peace of Me is a succinct take on the chaos swirling around us every day and our attempts to find peace within it.”

‘Peace Of Me’ will also be released as a double-A side 7” alongside the previous single ‘We Live And Die’ for Record Store Day this Saturday (April 12th). It will be the band’s first ever standalone 7” release in their 30-year career.

‘Escape The Chaos’ album can be pre-ordered HERE.

Today, local promoters JOY. have announced that Morcheeba will be performing a full band gig at the Concorde 2 on Thursday 22nd May 2025, with support to be confirmed. Tickets for this concert will be going on sale from 10am this Thursday via the JOY. website (HERE) as well as from the band’s website HERE which has all of the concert dates listed.

morcheeba.uk/