Yesterday, Glasgow’s Walt Disco released their brand new single and video ‘Come Undone’ via Lucky Number, the fourth track to emerge from their forthcoming second album ‘The Warping’, out June 14th. Co-written with labelmate Jessica Winter, the standout single is accompanied by a striking, highly stylised video inspired by German expressionist cinema and directed by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J. Liddle.

Walt Disco are also to headline the launch event for Charles Jeffrey’s ‘The Lore Of Loverboy’ exhibition at Somerset House on June 19th, building on the band’s longstanding collaborative relationship with the leading Scottish designer. Further, having supported OMD across Europe and the UK this spring, (Review HERE) Walt Disco will join them again for a full North American tour in the autumn, alongside summer festivals including Mighty Hoopla and a November headline UK and European tour.

“‘Come Undone’ is our lonely party song, it’s about the yearning for company, physical touch, and sexuality that is often universally felt by a person who is single.” explains singer Jocelyn Si; “These desires can be briefly satisfied by dates and short flings and, at those times, I’d find I would open up more to these strangers than to friends that I’d known and loved for years. “Nobody sees me the way you perceive me is easy” is quite a ridiculous thing to say about someone you have just met.”

‘Come Undone’ follows the release of the deeply personal single ‘Jocelyn’, the band’s ‘cynical disco banger’ ‘You Make Me Feel So Dumb’ and their wistful comeback single ‘Pearl’.

Written on both sides of the Atlantic, from Los Angeles and Austin to Glasgow and London, ‘The Warping’ is a significant step forward from a band who have already seen strong success with debut album ‘Unlearning’. On The Warping, deft lyricism takes in deeply personal issues and writes them large, transposing feelings of envy, fear, joy and hope out of individual experiences. Yearning for another self is a recurring dream on ‘The Warping’, as they explore gender dysphoria and envy with radical honesty, accepting them as two tangled threads in the same experience.

Taking the cinematic glam of their debut and pushing it further, the band brought in classically trained orchestral musicians. Sonically, the horns, woodwind and swelling string sections lend an entirely new level to the Walt Disco sound – one that feels both fantastically organic and technically accomplished. While the foundations were laid during pre-album recording sessions at Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music’s studio the songs themselves largely come together in collaboration. ‘The Warping’ was co-produced by the band and Chris McCrory, with engineering from The Vale studios’ Chris D’Adda, and the instrumentation is almost entirely analogue.

Speaking about the new album the band explain “With ‘The Warping’ we explore themes of change, growth and dealing with the complex struggles that feature in anyone’s life. It feels like our most biographical body of work yet, listening to it now is like looking at a snapshot of a moment in time for us as people and as a band.”

They continue; “This album is a roadmap of our vulnerabilities in a way, but it feels good to be so honest with our music and lay everything on the table with both our lyrics and arrangements. That acceptance of one’s emotions and honesty with oneself is what we’d hope people can take away from listening to ‘The Warping’.”

Following the release in 2022 of their debut album ‘Unlearning’ the Glasgow 5-piece picked up nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award and AIM Independent Album of the Year. The band have performed at Glastonbury, Latitude, Austin City Limits and SXSW festivals, headlined their first US shows in NYC and LA and supported HMLTD and Nation of Language.

Walt Disco also ticked off some bucket list moments; be it opening for both Simple Minds and Duran Duran, as well as Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica Tour’, or Tilda Swinton calling them her favourite new band. The band’s singer Jocelyn Si narrated the short film ‘Christopher at Sea’, about queer identity and self-discovery, which showcased at the Venice Film Festival and Cannes. The band also featured within a Christian Louboutin campaign that sought to challenge the gender binary applied to clothing and footwear as well as performing in Paris at the Louboutin event for Paris Fashion Week.

Pre-order/pre-save ‘The Warping’ HERE.

‘The Warping’ Tracklist:

1. Seed

2. Gnomes

3. Come Undone

4. The Warping

5. You Make Me Feel So Dumb

6. Pearl

7. Black Chocolate

8. Jocelyn

9. The Captain

10. Weeping Willow

11. I Will Travel

12. Before The Walls

Walt Disco UK Tour Dates:

01/06/24- Leeds – This Must Be The Place All Dayer Festival

02/06/24 – London – Mighty Hoopla Festival

10/11/24 – Leeds – The Wardrobe

11/11/24 – Manchester – YES

13/11/24 – Nottingham – Bodega

14/11/24 – Birmingham – Institute 3

15/11/24 – Bristol – Rough Trade

16/11/24 – Brighton – Dust

28/11/24 – London – Bush Hall

29/11/24 – Newcastle – Zerox

30/11/24 – Glasgow – SWG3 Warehouse

For concert tickets and other information, visit waltdisco.os.fan