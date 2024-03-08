Back in the autumn of 1991 Albion were in Division Two of the Football League the Championship in today’s money.

Although still six years from the almost total oblivion of Hereford the club were still reeling from losing the play off final a few months before at Wembley to Neil Warnock’s Notts County

The Seagulls had a Rumbelows League Cup 2nd round cup tie against Brentford – Rumbelows was an electrical goods chain who sold in those days state of the art electrical devices – big big telly’s that extend back for miles into the living room, fax machines and Sony Walkmans.

Not having had the greatest start to the season, the Albion were thrashed in the first leg at Griffin Park on 24th September 4-1 and were seemingly out of the League Cup ( again)

However two weeks later on 9th October a resurgent Albion knocked four passed an admittedly electively weakened Brentford team in the second leg – sadly however, Brentford got another two and won the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

But the moral of story is, all is not lost as appears and believe me , things that last occurred in 1991 can sometimes have a habit of repeating themselves in 2024.