Students celebrating the start of the weekend were rudely interrupted when a fire broke out in a bar on campus this afternoon.

Fire engines were called at 4.33pm to the Northfield Bar on Falmer campus.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “The fire broke out in the kitchen at the back of the building. There were no casualties and crews left the scene after half an hour.”

When Brighton and Hove News called the bar, nobody was able to say if was going to reopen tonight or not.