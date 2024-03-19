A popular lifesaving club in Brighton has announced it will expand its membership after relocating to the new Sea Lanes development.

Usually oversubscribed, Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club has an extra 80 spaces available for the first time in 10 years.

In the last year, the volunteer-led club has trained 15 new coaches and dozens more surf lifeguards for safety during sessions, meaning the club can expand their capacity.

Spaces are open to children in school years three to six and years nine to 11, as well as keen adults.

David Samuel, chair of the club said: “I am delighted that after all these years we are finally able to clear some of our waiting lists and reach further youngsters from across the city”.

The club’s relocation in spring last year to the Sea Lanes development on Madeira Drive from their former home at Brighton Sailing club has allowed the club to reduce waiting lists for their first aid and lifeguarding training.

The club had a waiting list of over 200 for around 10 years, with a wait time to join of up to three to four years.

Members of the club access and train to use lifeguard rescue and race boards, rescue tubes, ocean skis and the Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB), which they use to support local and regional water events.

The new Sandhoppers sessions, launching this summer, cater for children aged five to seven, providing an early introduction to ocean safety training and lifesaving activities.

Formed in 1957, the club is one of the oldest surf lifesaving clubs in the UK.