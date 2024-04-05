A university student union officer from Hove has formally entered a not guilty plea after being charged with expressing support for Hamas just a day after the group’s militants entered Israel.

Hanin Barghouthi, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, is accused of a single count of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the banned organisation on Sunday 8 October under the Terrorism Act 2000.

On Saturday 7 October, militants from the terror group launched a surprise aerial assault to enter Israel from Gaza before killing more than 1,000 Israelis. Others were taken hostage.

Barghouthi, the student union women’s officer at Sussex University, is alleged to have made a speech that breached the Terrorism Act at the Clock Tower, in Brighton, the next day.

She appeared at Kingston Crown Court wearing a white blouse and black dress.

She spoke only to confirm her name and reply “not guilty, your honour” when the charge was put to her during the brief “arraignment” hearing.

The charge relates to a four-minute speech that was allegedly “supportive of the actions of Hamas that had taken place in Israel the day before”, a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told.

Police became aware of it after a video began circulating on news websites on Wednesday 11 October and later made inquiries.

Judge Peter Lodder, the recorder of Richmond upon Thames, granted Barghouthi conditional bail until her trial begins on Monday 10 June in the same court.

The trial is expected to take three days.

Her bail conditions ban her from obtaining international travel documents or using a mobile phone not authorised by police unless in an emergency.

She is also required to live and sleep at her home address each night.

Judge Lodder told her: “If you break your conditions or if you fail to attend court as required, you will be committing an offence.”

Barghouthi is next due appear in court on Thursday 16 May for a case management hearing.