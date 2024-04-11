A crash on the Lewes Road this afternoon temporarily closed a busy car park as emergency services worked at the scene.

A car crashed with a motorbike at about 2pm at the junction with Saunders Park View, which is used to access the car park serving Aldi, Hobbycraft and Halfords.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Lewes Road, Brighton, at about 2pm on Thursday, April 11.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the car was not injured.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 685 of 11/04/”