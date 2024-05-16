Fans of Stephen Sondheim rejoice as Queen of Cups are bringing their new show, Summoning Sondheim, a tribute to the late musical theatre legend via a seance at Bar Broadway.

Real-life witches and co-creators of the new musical Grace O’Keefe and Jordan Belaiche have written this new comedy musical, with original book and music (and, of course, the odd Sondheim parody!) which they describe as a love-letter to Sondheim.

Join them as they try to write the perfect musical via the help of the spirit of Stephen Sondheim.

The show is a vehicle for elevating new voices in musical theatre whilst venerating Sondheim’s legacy.

Tickets available here!

May 17th 2024 — 10:30pm

May 18th 2024 — 10:30pm

May 24th 2024 — 8:00pm