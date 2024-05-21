Anti-social behaviour is blighting one of the main venues at the Brighton Fringe, according to its operator who said that he also faces unavoidable bus lane fines.

Adrian Bristow, who runs the Brighton Spiegeltent, in Old Steine Gardens, said that Brighton and Hove City Council and Sussex Police had not acted on complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug use.

He said that service vehicles were also incurring penalty charge notices (PCNs) because Old Steine Gardens is surrounded by bus lanes and the Spiegeltent site could only be reached via those bus lanes.

In an email to councillors and officers, Mr Bristow said that he had received no support as he tried to operate a professional licensed business.

He said that someone was setting up an illegal sound system on the edge of Old Steine, playing music until the early hours, attracting hundreds of people and drug dealing.

Despite calling the police on both 999 and 111 without response, Mr Bristow said that the force advised him to contact the council’s environmental health team instead.

Mr Bristow said: “The only support we get is from Brighton and Hove City Council’s (BHCC) events office.

“No elected members of the (former) Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee have visited.

“No officers of environmental health, culture, tourism or Visit Brighton. The only interaction we get from (the council) is the relentless pursuit of issuing PCNs to us for accessing our site.”

On the bus lane fines, Mr Bristow said that the council had asked for the number plates of vehicles entering the site to cancel the PCNs but he said that it was not easy.

At least 20 vehicles come and go each day from suppliers and performers from around the world, making it hard to keep track, resulting in scores of fines.

Mr Bristow said: “Last year they refused to give us a dispensation for the bus lane. They lease us the site and say they’ll charge us to access it which is ludicrous.

“Last year I kicked off about it and they finally backed down but this year they’re saying we’ve having to submit the number plate of every vehicle that enters the site and there’s at least 20 every day.”

Old Steine Community Association chair Gary Farmer shared Mr Bristow’s concerns about anti-social behaviour.

He said: “Adrian runs a magnificent safe and inclusive space every May on Old Steine and we should be very proud of what he has achieved despite all the challenges of recent years he has faced.

“Anti-social behaviour is not limited to the month of May as you are well aware and is an ongoing problem for residents, businesses, visitors and stakeholders in the immediate area.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Clearly reports of this sort of behaviour are deeply concerning and we will be in touch with the Brighton Speigeltent operator to discuss how we can support them.

“We understand residents’ frustrations and are in contact with Sussex Police over the concerns raised and what can be done to prevent it in future.

“Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour or open drug taking here or anywhere in the city should contact Sussex Police.

“If residents are concerned about noise levels, they can contact our environmental health team online at any time or by calling 01273 294266 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“As part of our agreement with Brighton Spiegeltent, if we are notified of the vehicle registration numbers of any vehicles being used to support an event within seven days, we will review any PCNs before they have been issued.

“We also do not issue fines for vehicles accessing the site who have need to temporarily enter the bus lane.”