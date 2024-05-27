Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing man with links to in Brighton.

Jed Pieri, 27, was last seen in Chichester on Saturday (25 May) at the railway station.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 27 May): “We’re concerned for Jed, 27, who has been reported missing from Chichester.

“He was last seen at 8pm on Saturday 25 May at Chichester Train Station.

“Jed, who has links to Brighton, is 5ft 8in, of slim build and has cropped hair.

“He has numerous facial tattoos.

“His clothing is unknown.

“If you see Jed, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 472 of 26/05.”