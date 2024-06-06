Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk is following an individual programme as the remaining England squad train ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iceland at Wembley, their final match before Euro 2024 starts.

With doubts over the fitness of Manchester United pair Harry McGuire and Luke Shaw and appearing to be slightly ahead in the pecking order than Everton’s Jarrod Branthwaite, it is not apparent if Dunk is training alone for medial or tactical purposes.

The final 26 man squad is announced on Saturday 8 June – if selected Dunk will be the first ever Albion player to play in the European Championships for England since their inauguration in the 1960’s and the first Seagulls player to feature in a major international tournament for England for 42 years since Steve Fosters appearance against Kuwait in the World Cup in Spain in June 1982.