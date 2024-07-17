Twen is a van-lifeing rock band that emerged onto the USA East Coast music scene in 2017 with their distinct blend of shoegaze, indie rock, and post-punk influences. Though the band was formed in 2016 by lead vocalist Jane Fitzimmons and guitarist Ian Rollins Jones, their emergence post-pandemic has marked the beginning of what is essentially an entirely new project; save for their keeping the name “Twen”.

This latest chapter is marked by the band booking their own tours, designing and screen printing their own merch, directing and editing their own music videos, and producing and mixing their own albums; all to a degree which would seem impossible to believe, if you didn’t know that they also built their own mobile-home from scratch and have been living in it, traversing the North American continent for the past 3 years.

The duo-led 5 piece are readying their third LP which hopefully will be released some time this year. They have already debuted lead single ‘SeaStar’; an early 00’s throwback to Southern California beach anthems that finds the band further evolving from the coy, shoegaze aesthetics of ‘Awestruck’ (2019) – to a modern classicism; characterized on their second LP ‘One Stop Shop’ (2022) by political (yet hopeful) lyrics, indelible hooks and a home-grown sonic mix that rewards the listener with each subsequent spin.

With over 350 shows under their belt across North America and Europe, including arena appearances supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wet Leg, Whitney, Tacocat, & White Reaper, Twen’s live show exhibits their all-around relevance as a DIY rock band thriving in the digital age.

Twen will be playing live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on 3rd October 2024, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters, with support from Opal Mag and Joe Little.

Opal Mag:

Opal Mag describes her sound as dream pop-slacker rock. Listening to artists such as Mazzy Star, Hole, The Sundays, The Breeders, Dinosaur Jr., and Pavement, to name a few, has influenced her sweet but self-assured sound. She has a penchant for melodies and soaring vocals that envelop a confessional lyrical style. If it comes out naturally then it’s right – it’s Opal Mag.

Joe Little:

It’s a deep and psychedelic rush that drives Joe Little to create the sounds that define him, and though clearly rooted in indie and pop, Joe boasts undeniable artistic integrity. Collaborations with visual artists have yielded stunning artworks and two award-winning music videos. Recently, ‘Say It Again’ won the “Rising Star” award at the British Independent Film Festival at the British Museum, and ‘Ordinary’ premiered at the BFI in Bloomsbury. Since his solo debut in late 2022, Joe has garnered a dedicated following online and offline, performing across London, the UK, and Europe with his band. Following an experimental debut EP release in 2023, Joe is proving his worth as a producer as well as a songwriter, crafting a uniquely vibrant sound.

