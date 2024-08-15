A Just Stop Oil campaigner from Brighton has been told that she will face trial by jury in September next year over a protest stunt at Stansted airport.

Cole Macdonald, of Baker Street, Brighton, and fellow protester Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton, in Scotland, pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

The two Just Stop Oil activists were charged after two private jets were sprayed with orange paint in a protest at Stansted almost two months ago.

The group said at the time of the incident, on Thursday 20 June, that activists had entered the airfield and used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Macdonald and Kowalski both denied the charges at Chelmsford Crown Court today (Thursday 15 August).

The aircraft were owned by Prudential Insurance and by an investment group, according to charges read to the court.

Essex Police previously said that pop star Taylor Swift’s private jet, which Just Stop Oil said had landed at Stansted “mere hours before”, was not at the airport at the time.

The two defendants are due to stand trial at the same court on Monday 15 September next year, with the trial expected to last three to four days.

Prosecutors told an earlier hearing that the cost of removing the paint was £52,000.

Judge Mary Loram scheduled a pre-trial review hearing for Tuesday 26 August next year.

She granted both defendants bail, with conditions including that they do not go within a mile of an airport save for on moving public transport.