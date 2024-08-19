Dozens of people lost their home in Brighton and Hove last year as a result of a “no-fault eviction” – a practice that the new Labour government has pledged to ban.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice said that county court bailiffs repossessed 59 homes after a “section 21 order” – named after the section of the Housing Act 1988 that covers no-fault evictions.

The number of no-fault evictions in the year to June was down slightly from the 62 cases recorded in the previous 12 months.

The same figures showed that, nationally, repossessions had reached their highest level in six years.

Labour aims to bring in a “renters’ rights bill” to ban section 21 notices which allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice without having to give a reason.

If a tenant refuses to leave a property in compliance with the notice, their landlord may seek a section 21 order from the county court.

Labour’s proposed bill is expected to take up the baton from the Renters (Reform) Bill, introduced by the Conservatives. It initially included a ban on no-fault evictions which was later dropped.

As well as the 59 no-fault evictions in Brighton and Hove last year, landlords locally applied for a further 172 “accelerated possession orders” after section 21 notices were ignored.

Some 32,789 of these no-fault eviction claims were submitted to courts across the country in 2023-24, the highest figure since 2015-16.

Repossessions went up by almost a quarter last year, rising nearly 24 per cent to 10,802, the highest figure in six years.

The true number of section 21 notices issued was probably much higher because the figures included only cases when the tenant had not left the property after two months.

Renters Reform Coalition director Tom Darling said that although the government had pledged to end no-fault evictions, “renters cannot afford to wait much longer”.

He said: “We must see legislation brought forward soon to get a grip on the situation and address the renting crisis.”

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, said that the section 21 ban “needs to be brought forward as quickly as possible”.

The LGA added that a “genuine cross-departmental approach to tackling this crisis as part of a long-term government strategy, is key, with councils given the powers and resources needed to address the national shortage of affordable housing”.

The Labour election manifesto said that a ban on section 21 evictions would be implemented “immediately”, though no official timeframe has been provided.

The government said that it would “take action where the previous government has failed” to protect renters including an end to no-fault evictions.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Too many people currently live with the threat of insecurity and injustice and so we will make sure everyone can grow up in the secure housing they deserve.

“We will introduce tough new protections for renters, end no-fault evictions and raise standards to make sure homes are safe for people to live in.”

The government said that it was determined to “level decisively the playing field between landlord and tenant by providing renters with greater security, rights and protections and cracking down on the minority of unscrupulous landlords who exploit, mistreat or discriminate against tenants”.

The National Residential Landlords Association said that the system that replaces section 21 “needs to be fair, workable and sustainable for both responsible landlords and renters”.

The association warned that this would mean “fixing a broken justice system which too often fails those reliant upon it”.