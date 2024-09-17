The pothole-riddled road through Stanmer Park is closing for five days next month for resurfacing.

Reconstruction and resurfacing work is due to start on 14 October and is expected to take five days.

The 78 bus will stop at the main entrance and access for residents and staff and emergency services will be managed via traffic management and marshalling.

The work costs £400,000 and is being partly paid for out of proceeds from car parking charges, which were introduced in 2021.

To improve the road surface, specialist contractors will dig up the original road before recycling the existing stones and tarmac with a binder as a base and resurfacing using traditional asphalt with a high recycled content.

Limited car parking for visitors will continue to be available in the Lower and Upper Lodges, and Chalk Hill car parks.

The road has more than 80,000 vehicle movements each year. This has taken its toll, which is why the road is in urgent need of repair.

Originally made from flint and chalk, the road, which is classed as a bridleway, has historically been patched with various overlays of asphalt. Over the past two years, the council has spent more than £40,000 patching it up and filling in potholes.

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sport and Recreation, said: “I’m delighted that, following decades of patching up, we have been able to fund this long-overdue road resurfacing at Stanmer Park. It will make a huge difference for residents and all park users.

“When parking changes were introduced back in 2021, a commitment was made for that money to go towards managing, improving and maintain the park, so it’s great to see this in action.

“After a hugely successful National Lottery funded renovation project completed last year, it’s great to see Stanmer Park finally getting the access road it deserves. It’s the icing on the cake for this much-loved city park.”