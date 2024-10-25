Drivers are being warned to leave more time for their journey on the A27 and A23 this weekend as two supergrid transformers are due to travel in convoy from Shoreham to Uckfield.

National Grid will deliver the transformers to a new East Sussex substation, which is under construction near Little Horsted, Uckfield, on Sunday 27 October 2024.

The transformers will travel in convoy from Shoreham Port to the substation, a journey of 24 miles – including a brief diversion along the A23 at Patcham.

Transformers play a vital role in helping to ensure the UK continues to enjoy safe and reliable energy supplies. stepping voltage up or down so electricity can be efficiently transmitted from power generators or safely distributed to homes and businesses via regional networks.

Each weighing 178 tonnes, they will help to futureproof electricity supplies to the surrounding area and continue the safe and secure supply of electricity to local homes and businesses, as part of the Little Horsted substation construction. Leaving the port around 8am, the journey is expected to take around six to eight hours.



The transformers are transported on specialist vehicles with a police escort, with a top travelling speed of 12 mph. The route has been carefully planned in collaboration with the highway authority and the police to minimise disruption.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Some street furniture may be removed temporarily in preparation for the transformers’ journey to site. In some areas traffic may be held briefly for the convoy to pass.

Paul Alchin, National Grid Project Manager says: “These transformer movements have been many months in the planning, and we’ve worked hard to minimise any disruption that large deliveries of this kind can cause.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the local community during this vital work to futureproof electricity supplies and meet local demand.”

The convoy leaves Shoreham Port via Basin Road and Kingsway and follows A293, A270, A293 before joining the A27 eastbound.

The height/weight of the transformers means the convoy cannot pass over the A27 Patcham Viaduct. Leaving the A27 onto the A23 London Road northbound, it pauses to switch unit ends.

It then travels south to the Patcham (Black Rabbit) roundabout/Patcham bypass onto the A27, crossing the central reservation and onto the westbound carriageway.

The A27 from A23 Patcham (Black Rabbit) roundabout/Patcham bypass to Falmer Road (B2123) junction will be fully closed to non-convoy traffic from 7am until the convoy passes through and street furniture/barriers are replaced.

The convoy rejoins the A27 eastbound carriageway at Ditchlings Lane. Continuing eastbound on the A27, it travels around Lewes, exiting Southerham roundabout to A26 through the Cuilfail Tunnel.

It continues through South Malling and Little Horsted, turning right at the roundabout onto the A22. The convoy turns left into Eastbourne Road and into site.