A boy faces court after he was seen with a knife during a disturbance on a bus on Boxing Day, Sussex Police said today (Friday 10 January).

The force said: “On Thursday 26 December at around 6pm, officers received a report of a teenager with a knife on a Brighton and Hove bus in the Elm Grove area.

“A disturbance took place at the back of the upper deck between two people where it was reported that a knife was exposed.

“The two people then disembarked from the bus.

“Following police inquiries, a suspect was identified and arrested on Friday 3 January on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place and with possessing a class B drug.

“The next morning, a 16-year-old boy, from Brighton, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was charged with the offences and has been bailed pending his next court appearance on 13 February.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “A teenager has now been charged in connection with this report and we would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation throughout our inquiries.

“Carrying a knife is a serious offence, and we will treat it as this.

“We remain committed enhancing safety in our communities, and will continue to tackle knife crime robustly by thoroughly investigating and pursuing all reports.”

Sussex Police added: “Report all instances of knife crime to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”