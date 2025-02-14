Brighton and Hove Albion play Chelsea for the second time in a week after coming back from behind to win 2-1 in the FA Cup last Saturday (8 February).

Tonight (Friday 14 February), Danny Welbeck is due to start up front with Georginio Rutter while Joao Pedro again warms the bench.

Former Blue Tariq Lamptey is down to start again while injured captain Lewis Dunk is out of the squad completely.

Chelsea are fielding a few familiar faces, including Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo, with Robert Sanchez on the bench.