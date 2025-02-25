The ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ – Europe’s biggest greenfield jazz festival – has announced that Nile Rodgers & CHIC are the latest act to join this year’s line-up performing on Sunday 6th July. Returning to Glynde Place, East Sussex from Friday July 4th to Sunday July 6th, this year’s festival will present an expansive programme featuring established stars and fast-emerging talent from across jazz, soul, funk, R&B and beyond.

As the legendary songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, guitarist and the co-founder of CHIC, Nile Rodgers pioneered a musical language that has generated timeless anthems including ‘Le Freak’, ‘Good Times’, and ‘Everybody Dance’, among other massive hit songs. As a songwriter and producer, he has sold over 500 million albums with an incredible array of iconic songs including ‘We Are Family’ (Sister Sledge), ‘I’m Coming Out’ (Diana Ross), ‘Let’s Dance’ (David Bowie) and ‘Like A Virgin’ (Madonna). His innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk (Get Lucky), and Beyoncé (Cuff It, Levii’s Jeans) reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

Confirmed as the festival’s Saturday headliner is musical phenomenon Jacob Collier. The six-time Grammy-winner’s boundless creativity and electrifying live performances have earned him a huge global following, and a sold-out concert at The O2 Arena in London at the end of last year received a raft of rave reviews including 5-stars from the Daily Telegraph (“Collier proved exactly why he’s been lauded as a musical prodigy”). Collier’s Love Supreme appearance will be his only UK date of the year and marks his first major festival headline show.

Setting the stage for Collier’s headline set on Saturday evening will be the visionary Philadelphia jam band The Roots. Famed for their heavily jazz-inflected hip-hop sound and an innovative use of live instrumentation, the rap group have served as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014, and continue to push boundaries with their dynamic performances.

Multi-platinum-selling neo-soul superstar Maxwell has been announced as the Sunday headliner. The 13x Grammy-nominee and triple-Grammy winner, whose debut album Urban Hang Suite propelled him to international fame in the late ‘90s, will close the festival on the evening of July 6th for what will be his first UK appearance in 9 years and only UK date of 2025.

The legendary Motown icon Smokey Robinson will also perform on the Sunday, returning to the UK for his first shows in over 15 years. One of the most influential figures in music history, Robinson was frontman and songwriter for Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, a group responsible for a raft of timeless hit songs including ‘Tears of a Clown’, ‘I Second That Emotion’, ‘Tracks Of My Tears’ and ‘You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me’. He released numerous hit songs as a solo artist such as ‘Being With You’ and ‘Cruisin’’ and during a career that has spanned over six decades has also written countless hits for other artists including ‘The Way You Do (the Things You Do)’ and ‘My Girl’ for the Temptations, ‘Ain’t That Peculiar’ for Marvin Gaye, and ‘My Guy’ for Mary Wells to name a few.

Also performing across the weekend are chart-topping R&B vocal group behind hits like ‘Don’t Let Go (Love)’ and ‘Free Your Mind’ En Vogue, soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls, US saxophone virtuoso Branford Marsalis, trailblazing rapper Sampa The Great, Chicago singer and poet Jamila Woods, jazz fusion pioneer and four-time Grammy-winning bassist Stanley Clarke, retro-soul torchbearers Durand Jones & The Indications, funk and rock trailblazers WAR (who this year celebrate 50 years since the release of their smash hit song ‘Low Rider’), the ethereal Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, 5x Grammy-nominated US saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, pioneering US vocalist José James, Brazilian icon Marcos Valle, legendary Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, the genre-blurring US drummer Kassa Overall, psychedelic-R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, and star Israeli trumpeter Avishai Cohen.

A selection of artists from across the UK’s vibrant scene have also been announced including Mercury-nominated Scottish multi-instrumentalist corto.alto, British-Brazilian singer Liana Flores, hotly-tipped soul duo MRCY, British-Colombian R&B star Sasha Keable, the highly acclaimed, hook-driven Neil Cowley Trio, the powerhouse Daniel Casimir Big Band, rapper, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter & producer Jay Prince, virtuoso drummer Jake Long, bassist Rudi Creswick, rising star singer-bassist Amy Gadiaga, trumpeter Poppy Daniels, sextet Colectiva, funk outfit Atmosfear, Jamiroquai keyboardist Matt Johnson, and 80s disco-soul group Change, who had an international hit with The Glow Of Love featuring Luthor Vandross.

Additional offerings at the festival this year include a wellness and yoga area, Kids area, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2025 full line-up to date:

Maxwell (UK EXCLUSIVE)

Jacob Collier (UK EXCLUSIVE)

The Roots

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Smokey Robinson

En Vogue

Thee Sacred Souls

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Durand Jones & The Indications

Stanley Clarke

Arooj Aftab

War

Sampa The Great

Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet

Ravyn Lenae

Change

Sasha Keable

Jamila Woods

Lakecia Benjamin

corto.alto

José James

Avishai Cohen

Marcos Valle

Neil Cowley Trio

MRCYLiana Flores

Matt Johnson

Kassa Overall

Nectar Woode

Natalie WIlliams Soul Family

Daniel Casimir Big Band

Atmosfear

Colectiva

Amy Gadiaga

Jay Prince

Jake Long

Rudi Creswick

Poppy Daniels

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 4th to Sunday July 6th 2025.

Tickets start at £77 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.