Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the time and date of the club’s FA Cup quarter-final match against Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls will be looking to avenge their 7-0 thumping at the City Ground last month – since when Albion have won all five games in the league and cup.

Forest have won just two of their past five matches, both on penalties in the FA Cup.

Brighton were drawn at home for the quarter-final clash after beating fifth-round opponents Newcastle United on Sunday (2 March) while Forest needed penalties to see off Ipswich Town.

The club said: “Our Emirates FA Cup quarter-final tie against Nottingham Forest at the Amex will take place on Saturday 29 March, kick-off 5.15pm.

“The game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“As a result of both ours and Aston Villa’s involvement in the competition that weekend, our game against the Villans in the Premier League will now be played on Wednesday 2 April, kick-off 7.45pm.

“Subsidised travel is included for this match within the matchday travel zone.

“Due to Nottingham Forest’s allocation being bigger than a standard Premier League allocation, supporters who are sat in the South Stand lower and E1H, E1I and part of W1A will be displaced.

“Supporters in these areas will receive a separate email confirming that they have been displaced and will have the option to select their seat elsewhere in the stadium.”