One of the oldest churches in Brighton and Hove can have new lighting after a proposal was granted planning permission by councillors.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved the application by St Nicholas of Myra, the ancient mother church of Brighton.

The lights will illuminate the 14th-century building at the top of Church Street and the plans include pedestrian lighting, LED lighting columns, spotlights and replacement wall-mounted lights.

When the Planning Committee met on Wednesday (5 March), Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she had been to a presentation by Cityparks proposing coloured lights to illuminate the building.

Councillor Shanks, who represents West Hill and North Laine ward, said: “What is the purpose? It seemed to be more of a son et lumière thing – so that was my concern about this really.

“The previous person seemed to be creating an art installation. This seems to be more about improving the lighting.”

Cityparks officer Liz Davies said that the lighting scheme was a result of a conservation management plan.

She said that the previous coloured lighting proposal was rejected because of glare and the effect on wildlife.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “It looks a good scheme to me. I like the way it’s lit up the front of the building.

“I’ve been there in the evening and the last time I was at the mayor’s carol service and it was dark and wet and quite difficult to walk up those paths.”

Labour councillor Liz Loughran, who chairs the Planning Committee, said: “I go up and down that path on quite a regular basis and think this lighting scheme is urgently needed.

“It will be an enhancement to the heritage assets and any perception of harm is less than substantial.”

The church of St Nicholas is a grade II* listed building in the Montpelier and Clifton Hill Conservation Area.

It was built almost 700 years ago for the parish of Brighthelmstone and is often referred to as Brighton’s oldest church and its original parish church.

The modern city of Brighton and Hove includes two older places of worship – St Helen’s Church, in Hangleton, which dates from the 11th century, and the 13th-century St Peter’s Church, Preston village.