Fans of Polite Bureaux will be pleased to learn that they won’t have to wait until this May’s ‘Great Escape’ new music festival in order to catch them performing live here in Brighton, as they have announced that they will be headlining the unique Green Door Store on Wednesday 9th April, courtesy of Scruff Of The Neck label and promoters.

Polite Bureaux are now Brighton based via Bradford and are certainly making waves not just here but further afield! They have already attracted the attention of Dublin-based avant-punk project Meryl Streek, who snapped up Polite Bureaux as support act for several of his shows. Polite Bureaux is the brainchild of Joseph Smith (Joe to his close mates) who is clearly influenced by The Prodigy and acts of a similar ilk and his rappy style vocal delivery atop of EBM style beats is very much in the now! Think of a cut-up blend of acts such as The Streets, Sleaford Mods, Pop Will Eat Itself and even Killing Joke and you are somewhere there! Best thing to do is to check out Polite Bureaux’s Bandcamp page HERE.

Joseph’s material gets to the point, he says it how he sees it which is refreshingly honest. His family background is an interesting blend of Irish and Filipino Malay roots. Last year he dropped his confrontational 12 track debut longer-player, ‘C*NT MONDAYS’, which features the aforementioned Meryl Streek on one of the tracks. He also had the assistance of his sister Maya Lili and friend Viv Maher.

Tickets for the Green Door Store show are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Support for the gig is to be confirmed.

www.instagram.com/politebureaux