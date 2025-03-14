A champion of the seafront has raised concerns that a new group being set up by Brighton and Hove City Council has set the bar too high.

Derek Wright has been one of the mainstays of the Save Madeira Terraces campaign and has set up several Facebook groups to keep people informed about developments along the seafront, including Black Rock and Valley Gardens.

He spoke out as the council started recruiting people for its independent Seafront Development Board to “shape a vision and encourage investment”.

The board is chaired by the former Labour council leader Steve Bassam – now Lord Bassam of Brighton. Six years ago, he chaired a parliamentary select committee on the future of seaside towns.

Mr Wright was concerned that the recruitment process focused on business expertise, having an interest in the seafront through owning an “asset”, expertise in urban design or another relevant specialism and representing interest groups.

A council job description said that board members would need to commit to a year, attend up to four meetings a year, be able to read the relevant background material, attend events, site visits and openings.

Mr Wright said: “They have set the bar too high, asking for CVs and qualifications, meaning only professionals can apply.

“Although it mentions all backgrounds can apply, there is no specific mention of residents, community groups or users of the seafront are welcome.

“Look at the results of the work of the professionals’ Black Rock.”

Although the board was publicised on Facebook, Mr Wright could only find the recruitment details through the professional networking site LinkedIn.

After raising his concerns on various community groups, Mr Wright felt encouraged to apply even though he initially felt that he did not meet the criteria.

Lord Bassam said: “We absolutely encourage any resident who is interested in becoming a member of the seafront board to apply – and actively want people with different experiences and from different backgrounds.

“The membership of the board will be made up of residents and businesses who have a passion and interest in bringing our seafront back to life with thriving businesses, restored historic features and welcoming spaces people can enjoy all year round.

“Membership of the board, though, is just one way people can get involved and a key role of the board will be to make strong links with our businesses and residents as we consult, engage and co-create the future together.

“We’d love to hear from anyone interested in joining the board – and any organisations or businesses who would like to hear more about our ambitious plans and offer feedback or input.

“Regular engagement events will be arranged throughout this process and will play a vital role in making sure the entire seafront community can contribute to agreeing the priorities that will make the biggest difference.”

Information about joining the Seafront Development Board can be found on the council’s website.