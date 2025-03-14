A house burglar has been jailed for “invading” people’s homes by breaking in while they slept.

Paul Flint, 59, of Penhurst Place, Brighton, burgled three homes over a matter of days in Whitehawk and the Bristol Estate.

Two, in Whitehawk Road and Findon Road, were committed on 5 January and the third, at Bristol Mews, between 3 and 6 January this year.

By 8 January, Flint had been arrested and brought before district judge Tessa Szagun at Brighton Magistrates Court.

He admitted the three counts of burglary plus fraud by false representation – committed when he used one of the cards he had stolen in Whitehawk Road.

He was then sent to Lewes Crown Court, where on 28 February Judge Mark van der Zwart jailed him for 27 months.

Detective Constable Jason Bromfield said: “Flint invaded people’s homes – a place they should be able to feel safe and secure – while they were sleeping and stole personal items including bags, bank cards, phone accessories and perfume.

“A number of people reported incidents in the same area around the same time, and this enabled us to build a picture of what was happening, and more importantly, who was responsible.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came forward with information, and remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. Rest assured we will do all we can to hold offenders to account and bring them to justice.”