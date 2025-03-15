Saturday 28th June will be warmer than it currently is at the moment here in Brighton. Folk will be relaxed and sunning themselves on Brighton’s beaches without a care in the world. People will be in holiday mode! But what should they do as the sun’s rays begin to deliver less warmth? One viable option would be to head across the road to the Brighton Centre and to enrichen your body and soul by absorbing the greatest dance compilations of all-time as the ‘Ministry Of Sound Classics’ will be hitting the stage with your favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined, re-lived.

Over 25 years on, The Annual Classical, set to a thrilling laser light production, is brought to life by the London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists. Featuring ultimate dance hits from the 90s including: The Chemical Brothers ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, Dario G ‘Sunchyme’, Faithless ‘Insomnia’, Fatboy Slim ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and many more.

Ministry Of Sound…. Three words which have had a vast impact on so many worldwide. The club, which shaped, defined and set the ultimate standard for a generation of music lovers. The record label, which redefined the compilation album, with its all-conquering ‘The Annual’ series – outselling artist albums and making the DJ mix album a mainstream art form. The sound system, around which the club was designed and still regarded as the benchmark to which all other venues aspire. And now, at the pinnacle of the orchestral dance concepts which have swept clubland in recent years, comes Ministry Of Sound Classical.

Since 1991, Ministry Of Sound has dominated dance music, establishing itself as one of the world’s most iconic brands attracting over 2 million clubbers to over 200 global events annually. In 2020, Ministry continues to lead the dance music world and now with the addition of the Classical Tour, Ministry is set to become a major player in the live music sector.

Tickets for Ministry Of Sound Classical at Brighton Centre on Saturday 28th June are on sale and available to purchase from HERE.