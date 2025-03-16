Youngsters set light to hay bales at a stables in Brighton and the ensuing fire destroyed the entire winter’s supply.

Sam Hodgkins set up a crowdfunder yesterday (Saturday 15 March) on Go Fund Me headed: “Replace our horses winter hay after a fire.”

It said: “This morning, a fire broke out at Carols Yard, in Woodingdean.

“It happened because some children made a terrible decision and set light to the bales.

“Thankfully, they called 999 and we are grateful that the fire was contained.

“Unfortunately, we have lost an entire delivery of hay that we only just bought.

“We are a group of horses owner who work hard to keep out horses and will struggle to replace the hay that was lost.

“We would be very grateful if the local community and others that enjoy seeing the horses in the field and/or collect manure from us, etc, would be able to spare £5 to £10 to help us replace the hay.”

The target of £500 has been beaten, with £65 pledged at the time of writing.

Sam Hodgkins said: “Thank you all so much for your donations. We are overwhelmed.

“Both horse owners and horses are extremely grateful.”