Mature lyricism and energetic performances, The Guest List have quickly made a name for themselves in the Manchester music scene and are now taking it nationwide, with a UK tour set for November 2025, which includes a date in Brighton at the Komedia Studio. Tickets for all dates are on sale from HERE and tickets for the Komedia Studio concert can also be purchased HERE.

From the start, The Guest List stood out with their blend of melodic guitar riffs and relatable lyrics, capturing the essence of a modern band while maintaining a fresh and authentic sound. In 2024, tracks ‘London’ and ‘Loose Tongue’ significantly boosted the band’s presence in the live music scene. Both songs were produced by James Skelly, frontman of The Coral, at Liverpool’s Kempston Street Studios. These tracks caught the attention of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins, who featured them as his Track of the Dawn selections on his morning show.

Beyond the studio, The Guest List has built an impressive presence on social media, amassing over 400,000 followers and nearly 8 million likes on TikTok. Their engaging online presence has helped them connect with fans worldwide, while their Spotify audience continues to grow, with tens of thousands of monthly listeners.

The band’s rapid rise has seen them share stages with some of indie rock’s biggest names, including Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, Inhaler, Blossoms, and Seb Lowe. Most recently, they celebrated a major milestone by selling out their first-ever UK headline tour.

Summer 2025 will see The Guest List appear at some of the UK’s biggest festivals, including NBHD Weekender, Kendal Calling, Truck Festival, Y-Not Festival, Victorious Festival, and more.

With a dedicated fan base and an ever-growing presence in the UK music scene, The Guest List are proving to be one of the most exciting new bands in the country.

The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Cai Alty, lead guitarist Tom Quigley, bassist Sid Wallace, drummer Angus Gilchrist, and rhythm guitarist Leio Hunter.

UK HEADLINE TOUR:

Thu 13 Nov 2025 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri 14 Nov 2025 Bristol Louisiana

Sat 15 Nov 2025 Southampton Joiners

Sun 16 Nov 2025 Brighton Komedia

Thu 20 Nov 2025 London The Camden Assembly

Fri 21 Nov 2025 Manchester New Century

Sun 23 Nov 2025 Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Mon 24 Nov 2025 Nottingham The Bodega

Wed 26 Nov 2025 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Thu 27 Nov 2025 Newcastle Cluny

Fri 28 Nov 2025 Glasgow King Tut‘s

Sat 29 Nov 2025 Sheffield Sidney & Matilda

www.theguestlist.band