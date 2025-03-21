The council has pulled the plug on plans to build more than 100 homes in Benfield Valley in response to overwhelming public opposition.

More than 300 responses have been received by Brighton and Hove City Council since the plans were submitted by a consortium of two companies, Benfield Property Ltd and Benfield Investments Ltd.

The site is understood to be held on a lease by Benfield Investments, which had been working with Hollybrook Homes, a respected developer, on plans for the site.. The freehold is owned by the council.

The planning application, which was submitted last July, is due to go before the council’s Planning Committee in just under a fortnight – on Wednesday 2 April.

But the outcome may prove to be academic.

Among the hundreds of objectors are the three Labour councillors for Hangleton and Knoll ward – Faiza Baghoth, Amanda Grimshaw and John Hewitt.

They were delighted to learn that, regardless of the decision of the Planning Committee, the council was unwilling to grant its consent as the landlord.

In part, this is because a covenant has restricted the use of the land for leisure and recreation since it was gifted by the Sainsbury family more than 30 years ago.

They gave the land to what was then Hove Borough Council when the superstore was built at the southern end of the valley by the old entrance to West Hove Golf Club.

But perhaps more importantly, a prolonged campaign by neighbours, dog walkers and nature lovers, has also highlighted the potential loss of ecology, wildlife and biodiversity.

This week, Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, wrote to David Godden at Benfield Property.

Councillor Robins said: “As you know, the current lease restricts use of the land to outdoor recreational and leisure purposes.

“And the council as landowner would need to consent to the implementation of the development where this is outside the terms of the lease.

“We have not received an application from you in this respect. While the council is keen to facilitate the building of housing in Brighton and Hove, as landlord we are not minded to agree to vary the lease relating to this land.

“The site is of great importance to the city and our residents and we are keen to continue to preserve and maintain the use of the whole of the site in its current form for the benefit of our residents.”

Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, has turned out to support campaigners at the site in the past.

Mr Kyle said: “The councillors, the community and myself always said that this area is a valuable social, leisure and outdoor space so I’m over the moon that there is a legal document which proves this.

“Thank you to all the residents who have contacted us and stood firm with us on this issue.”

Councillor Hewitt said: “We understand the importance that Benfield Valley has to our community so this decision will help secure keeping Benfield green.”

Councillor Grimshaw said: “During the election campaign we made it clear that we didn’t support building on Benfield and that will always be our stance.”

Councillor Baghoth said: “While we know that there is a need for housing in the city, Benfield is not the place for it to go as we would be losing a valuable amenity.”

The council reluctantly allocated some housing on the site in the City Plan, a strategic planning document, under pressure to meet the huge demand for new homes in Brighton and Hove.

The Conservative councillors at the time, Dawn Barnett, Tony Janio and Nick Lewry, unsuccessfully tried to prevent the land from being earmarked for housing.

But the Greens said that a government planning inspector had in effect given the council no choice but to include Benfield Valley and a number of other urban fringe sites as potentially suitable for housing.

When Labour won the three seats in Hangleton and Knoll, they did so having pledged – like their Conservative opponents – to fight any housing plans in what was described as a vital green lung.