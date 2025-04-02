Wednesday 2nd April 2025 – The Great Escape, the festival for new music, has unveiled a fresh wave of 175+ new and rising artists joining this year’s line-up, bringing emerging talent from across the globe to Brighton for the festival’s 2025 edition. British rock icons Skunk Anansie are also confirmed to perform at the 2025 festival – presented by The Independent – as part of their upcoming UK headline tour and a week before the release of their highly anticipated new album ‘The Painful Truth’ on May 23rd. This year’s daily highlights have also been revealed, spotlighting the artists set to make a major impact across the new and extended four-day festival.

The latest wave of artists features some of the most exciting and hotly tipped emerging talent from the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Japan, Ireland, the USA and beyond – further cementing the festival’s commitment to championing global grassroots music. Today’s announcement takes the 2025 line-up to over 450 acts.

Renowned for championing cutting-edge sounds from across the underground and global club scenes, The Great Escape 2025’s newly announced late-night programme brings a sharp selection of genre-defying artists to Brighton’s after-hours stages. Today’s new names include Brighton’s own Badger, who will set the pace with bass-heavy garage cuts, London jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats, high-octane house, disco and pop fusion Sim0ne, shape-shifting duo Goddess and German electronic act Mechatok (Live).

Punk and alternative fans can expect high impact performances from Brighton’s feminist electro-punk trio CLT DRP, Liverpool indie disruptors Courting, and Manchester’s Maruja, whose intense live shows fuse jazz, post-punk and noise. Also announced today are Melbourne’s Divide and Dissolve, who bring weight and purpose with their instrumental doom metal, raw and restless guitar act The Molotovs, noise-rock band The None, razor-sharp punk pair SLAG and DIY punk four-piece Bruise Control.

Festivalgoers looking for more soulful sounds can look forward to sets from Brixton-based soul singer Nia Smith, guitarist and vocalist Zinadelphia and Geordie jazz quintet Knats, while indie offerings will come from dreamy indie-pop act Carol Ades and Atlanta-based musician Girlpuppy.

With The Great Escape long renowned for championing experimental sounds, today’s new names also include trailblazing psychedelic collective Mandrake Handshake, buzzy ‘90s inspired electronic and indie-rock fusion RIP Magic and shape-shifting Cambridge six-piece Ugly.

Additionally, the festival has also announced a special performance from Skunk Anansie at this year’s festival. Formed in London in 1994, Skunk Anansie instantly caught attention with their blend of alternative, rock and punk, coupled with a unique dub sensibility which showcased their multi-cultural background. Their outspoken lyrics detailing their experiences in modern Britain, alongside the band’s unapologetic legendary live performances led Skunk Anansie to become one of the most talked about and important bands of their generation. They will headline The Independent Stage at this year’s festival on 16th May 2025. The show will be fans’ only chance to see the band in an intimate club setting, following on from the band’s current sold out UK tour. Access to the show will be via a festival wristband, subject to the venue’s capacity. Day tickets, Friday and Saturday tickets, and 4 day festival tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape also recently announced the first wave of artists for The Late Escape – its official after-hours programme spotlighting cutting-edge electronic and club talent. Running from 11:30pm to 4am across key Brighton venues, the line-up includes euphoric sets from Sim0ne, Mechatok, Meyy, Badger, IRAH, Mina Galán, Pretty Girl (DJ) and SWIM, with special guests still to be announced. Stand-alone tickets are on sale now, with TGE wristband holders granted access subject to capacity.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2025 season from 14th – 17th May in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £81.24 and are on sale HERE.

FULL LIST OF ANNOUNCED ARTISTS BY GENRE:

ALT INDIE

A Thousand Mad Things | Airport Dad | Ålborg | Arkayla | Balancing Act | Bayboards | better joy | Bighead Tea Drinkers | Blanket | Blush Always | Boko Yout | Cat Ryan | Chlöe’s Clue | Claire Brooks | Coach Party | congratulations | Courting | DellaXOZ | Dylan Cartlidge | Finnian James | Fletchr Fletchr | Gen and the Degenerates | Goetia | Hannah Robinson | Jana Diab | Laurie Wright | Lawn Chair | Loren Heat | Lori Asher | Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys | Mandrake Handshake | Martina and the Moons | Michigander | Morgana | Myriad | Pastel | Picture Parlour | RIP Magic | She Her Her Hers | SLAG | Static Ella | Still Pigeon | SULK | Sunbeam | Sundress | Sweet Unrest | SWIM | Toy Parlour | TV Death | Tyler Ballgame | Ugly | Velvetine | Weston Loney | Y | Zander

ELECTRONIC DANCE

Badger | Mechatok (Live) | sim0ne | Audio Dune | Charlieee | David Bay | debasement | Elia Tomé | Filthy Pig | Fourth Daughter | Hot Pink Sewage | Kuntessa | Mia Kirkland | Mia Lily | Mina | Pretty Girl (DJ Set) | TEKEMAT

FOLK AMERICANA COUNTRY

Cubzoa | Geneviève Racette | Mari Mathias | My Mercury | Quiet Light | REA | Simple Things | Skydaddy | The Deep Blue | Tommy WÁ | Verde Prato

GRIME RAP HIP-HOP

BrokenPen | Chiedu Oraka | DeeRiginal | Dred | Flintz | IRAH | Keedz | wing!

JAZZ R&B SOUL

Akemi Fox | Azamiah | Bea Maher | Blue Lab Beats | Clara La San | CROOKS INC. | Demae | Gia Gray | GUY | ISHA | Knats | Kroi | Mica Sefia | Nia Smith | Nuela Charles | Olive Jones | Orla Rae | STORRY | Tofunmi Adorna | VivaOla

POP SINGER SONGWRITER

Ako | Ava McKechnie | Beattie | Bialystocks | Carol Ades | CECI | Claudia Fenoglio | Finn Forster | Finn Mungo | Florence Road | Girlpuppy | go!go!vanillas | Goddess | Grace Gachot | Jack Dean | Jasmine Thompson | JERUB | Just For Fun | Kamran Kaur | Kayla Grace | Kingsy | Leah Wilcox | Lleo | Marti Perramon | Maya Delilah | Meyy | Orlando | Precious Pepala | Ruby Duff | Ruthven | SOBI | SOFY | Sorry Girls | Theo Bleak | Winnetka Bowling League | Zinadelphia

PUNK ROCK METAL

ARXX | Bruise Control | Carne | ChitChat | CLT DRP | Cordelia Gartside | Day We Ran | Defences | Dirtsharks | Divide And Dissolve | Getdown Services | JAYLER | Joe & The Shitboys | Kings & Pills | LIONSTORM | Marketplace | Martial Arts | Maruja | MERCURY | Shooting Daggers | Soapbox | Splitting Edges | The Molotovs | The None | WREX | WRKHOUSE

DAILY HIGHLIGHTS (*indicates TGE Spotlight Show which requires additional ticket)

WEDNESDAY 14th MAY

Bighead Tea Drinkers | Bria Salmena | Congratulations | CURRLS | Fuzz Lightyear | GANS | Goetia | Goodbye | Heavy Lungs | Holiday Ghosts | Lonnie Gunn | Mitch Sanders | Mount Palomar | Peter Doherty * | Real Farmer | SLAG | Trampolene * | Warmduscher * | Water Machine | Westside Cowboy

THURSDAY 15th MAY

Angry Blackmen | Black Fondu | CATTY | Chloe Qisha | corto.alto | Debby Friday | Donny Benét | Eivør | Flawless Issues | Folk Bitch Trio | JD Cliffe | Luvcat | Man/Woman/Chainsaw | Men An Tol | Mouth Culture | Nadeem Din-Gabisi | namesbliss | Nap Eyes | Nxdia | Oreglo | RUBII | The Klittens | The K’s | Total Tommy | Van Zon

FRIDAY 16th MAY

Badger | Courting | Dice | Ellie O’Neil | English Teacher | GET DOWN SERVICES | Gordi | Jordan Adetunji | Kaicrewsade | Knats | L E M F R E C K | Laicositna | Maruja | Miso Extra | Miss Kannina | Moio | Rizzle Kicks * | Sim0ne | Tay Jordan | The Moonlandingz | The New Eves | The Pill | Ugly | WELLY | Witch Post

SATURDAY 17th MAY

afromerm | Baby Berserk | Blue Lab Beats | CLT DRP | CROOKS INC. | Divide + Dissolve | Goddess | Goodbye | Jodie Langford | Knats | Ladylike | Lynks | Oreglo | Pretty Girl (DJ) | Rabbitfoot | Scrounge | SULK | SWIM | Tara Nome Doyle | The Molotovs and many more…

