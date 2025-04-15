Ayla Schofield, a rising talent in the music world, is making her mark as a country artist, songwriter, and loop stationperformer. Her vibrant performances captivate audiences with a dynamic fusion of heartfelt vocals, playful fiddle hooks, and rhythmic guitar. Her UK tour is heading to the fantastic Brunswick Music Bar on Wednesday 23rd April and we know many people are excited to see her.

Her sound, rooted incountry, effortlessly weaves in elements ofpop, blues, and folk, forming a sound that’sdistinctly her own. Her ability to layer vocals and instrumentation in real time using a loop station sets her apart,creating an immersive live experience that leaves audiences spellbound.

Honing her craft busking in her teenage years, Ayla began independently touring Europe at the age of 20, playing in eight different countries before the age of 23. Her journey gathered momentum with the success of her fiddle renditions alongside Oliver Anthony, which quickly amassed over 1.3 million streams in just the first week. After the release of her self produced acoustic originals, in November 2023 she dropped the first single “Leave My Heart Open”, of her Debut EP, self crafted and produced with the guidance of Grammy-nominated producer Michael Hanson.

“The UK has always held a special place in my heart — both for its music and its incredible energy — so I’m beyond excited to finally bring my music here on this tour,” says Schofield. “Whether it’s playing festivals and big stages or sharing songs and stories in a more intimate setting, nothing compares to the feeling of connecting with people who come together for one thing:celebrating genuine music and real stories.”

Tickets are available now from The Brunswick.